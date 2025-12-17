EMMA International Honored with EurAsia Gulf Excellence Award for Advancing Healthcare Quality Standards

Award recognizes EMMA International’s commitment to global collaboration, innovation, and regulatory excellence

Our work across the Gulf reflects our global mission and commitment to quality, compliance, and operational excellence, while honoring the partnerships driving patient safety, outcomes, and innovation” — Carmine Jabri, CEO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International), a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance consulting for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the EurAsia Gulf Excellence Award. This prestigious honor celebrates institutions and individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement, innovation, and impact across the Eurasia and Gulf regions The EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards spotlight organizations that set new benchmarks for progress and embody the spirit of cross-regional collaboration. EMMA International was selected for its ongoing contributions to elevating healthcare quality standards, strengthening regulatory readiness, and supporting healthcare transformation initiatives throughout the Middle East.“We are deeply honored to receive this award,” said Dr. Carmine Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of EMMA International. “Our work across the Gulf region reflects both our global mission and our unwavering commitment to improving healthcare ecosystems through quality, compliance, and operational excellence. This recognition underscores the meaningful partnerships we have built throughout the region and the shared dedication to advancing patient outcomes, safety, and innovation.”EMMA International’s expanding presence in the GCC includes strategic regulatory consulting, healthcare facility development support, operational improvement programs, financial advisory services, and guidance for investors entering the region’s rapidly growing healthcare sector. The firm’s integrated approach enables hospitals, startups, government entities, and global life science companies to meet evolving regulatory expectations while achieving sustainable growth.Receiving the EurAsia Gulf Excellence Award marks an important milestone in EMMA International’s continued efforts to support modernization and innovation across global healthcare markets. The company remains committed to strengthening partnerships across the Eurasia and Gulf regions and contributing to initiatives that enhance quality, compliance, and long-term industry development.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval. For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/

EMMA International Honored with EurAsia Gulf Excellence Award

