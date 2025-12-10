Grand Galvez Announces Christmas Day Brunch and December British High Tea Events

Grand Galvez, also known as Queen of The Gulf is the perfect Valentine’s Day getaway A hand-carved Grand Galvez ice sculpture with bountiful fresh seafood . Peacock Alley at Grand Galvez features colorful Christmas decor including giant nutcrackers and colorful, embellished garland.

ENJOY CHRISTMAS DAY WITH A 150-FOOT-LONG BUFFET BRUNCH and INDULGE IN A BRITISH HIGH TEA TRADITION AND CHAMPAGNE CELEBRATION

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez will mark the Christmas season with two scheduled holiday events open to the public: a Christmas Day Buffet Brunch on Thursday, December 25, and a series of British High Tea gatherings held on select Saturdays in December.

Guests will step into a display of Grand Galvez Christmas décor, which incorporates traditional holiday colors, especially red, gold, green and black. The color theme comes from the large custom “Queen of the Gulf” 43-foot mosaic that welcomes guests just inside the front door of the hotel. Seasonal décor is displayed throughout the hotel during the holidays, drawing from Christmas colors and design elements inspired by the property’s historic interior.

Christmas Day Buffet Brunch- Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Grand Galvez will host a Christmas Day buffet brunch featuring a broad selection of breakfast items, Gulf Coast seafood, carved meats, salads, pastas, and side dishes. The brunch will be prepared by the hotel’s culinary team and served across a 150-foot buffet.

Pricing is $129.99 per adult; $39.99 for children ages 6–12; children under 6 dine free.

Guests are asked to follow the hotel’s dress code, which prohibits shorts, T-shirts, hats, and swimwear. Collared shirts and/or sports coats are requested for gentlemen.

Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 409-765-7721, option 1.

British High Tea- Saturdays: December 13, 20, and 27 | 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

British High Tea will be offered on three Saturdays in December at Monarch restaurant. Each service includes a selection of pastries and teacakes delivered to the table, with refills available upon request. Guests may choose from four varieties of loose-leaf tea, and Champagne is available for purchase. Live harp music will accompany each event.

Tickets are $49 per person. Reservations are available by calling 409-765-7721, option 1.



About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph

Collection – a stunning 222-guest room hotel that envelopes visitors with grand experiences and captivating,

gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of

independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more

than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf

Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston

Island-born oilman and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda

Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and

historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated

reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay

Gatsby era.

The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors

from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at

Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the

talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest

experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence

and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich

mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/h1up58uil0m6yugb1btv2/h?rlkey=ppicnrvhz7zivubkaa0hfl3ex&dl=0

About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280

independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each

hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special:

Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and

hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more

information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to

participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers

members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and

unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information

about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from

Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at

other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app,

members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of

mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houga-

grand-galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/.

