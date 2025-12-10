Introducing the All-New Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte

Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte is a new membrane based on proven collagen technology. It offers greater strength, easy to handle, and adapts to the ridge contour.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geistlich is presenting Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte, a new membrane based on proven collagen technology. It offers greater strength, is easy to handle, and adapts to the ridge contour. The resorbable membrane will be unveiled at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP).

Geistlich continuously expands its product portfolio to provide clinicians and patients worldwide with even more regenerative solutions. The family-owned company is launching Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte, an advanced collagen membrane that supports reliable bone regeneration and optimal tissue integration. With its differentiated handling properties and high tensile strength, Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte is designed for use in a wide range of bone and soft tissue regeneration cases.1,2

Proven Geistlich Bio-Gide® technology with added strength

Mark Spilker, Chief Science Officer at Geistlich, says: “With Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte, we are expanding our membrane portfolio by offering a version of Geistlich Bio-Gide® that delivers particularly robust handling.” Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte is particularly firm and stable when hydrated. The membrane unfolds easily, can be cut even when hydrated, and enables tailoring to the size and shape of defects, providing precise adaptation and optimal coverage.1 Building on the excellent properties of Geistlich Bio-Gide® technology, the new product also helps to improve the survival rate of implants.3

References:

1. Data on File, Usability Test 2025, Geistlich Pharma AG, Wolhusen, Switzerland.

2. Dewilde F, Hindryckx M, Younes F, Bruyckere TD, Cosyn J. Clin. Implant Dent. Relat. Res. 2024.doi:10.1111/cid.13313 Epub ahead of print.

3. Knofler W, Barth T, Graul R, Krampe D. International journal of implant dentistry 2016.;2:25.

NEW: Geistlich Bio-Gide® Forte

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.