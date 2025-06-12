Geistlich Expands Innovative Product Portfolio with Launch of Micross Curve

All New Micross Curve from META

Geistlich Pharma North America announces the launch of Micross Curve, the latest innovation with META and the newest addition to the trusted META Family.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geistlich Pharma North America is proud to announce the launch of the Micross Curve, the latest innovation with META and the newest addition to the trusted META Family of regenerative tools.

Geistlich aims to expand the treatment spectrum of its regenerative products through in-house developments, acquisitions, and partnerships, making them accessible to an even larger group of patients. One example of this is the medical technology company Meta Technologies s.r.l., which has been part of Geistlich since 2021. Its instruments are considered the gold standard in dentistry.

Engineered for enhanced precision and ease of use, the Micross Curve is designed to advance the field of minimally invasive bone harvesting. Building on the proven success of the original Micross, the Micross Curve incorporates a bent, micro-sized blade based on SAFESCRAPER® Twist technology, making it one-third smaller than the original SafeScraper blade while retaining its key benefits.

Featuring a slim, ergonomic design, the Micross Curve is ideal for use in narrow or hard-to-reach anatomical sites. Its curved tip ensures optimal visibility and comfort during clinical procedures, enabling clinicians to access challenging areas with improved control and handling.

“We are excited to bring the Micross Curve to market as we continue our commitment to providing advanced regenerative solutions,” said Les Burrows, General Manager, Geistlich Pharma North America. “This addition represents another step forward in supporting clinicians with tools designed for precision, safety, and efficiency.”

To learn more about the Micross Curve or explore Geistlich’s full range of regenerative solutions, visit: https://geistlich.us

About Geistlich Pharma North America Inc.

With more than 170 years of regenerative expertise, Geistlich continues to set the global standard in oral regeneration. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of clinically proven biomaterials, including the world-renowned Geistlich Bio-Oss®, Geistlich vallomix™, and a full line of allografts under the vallos® brand.

The resorbable collagen membrane Geistlich Bio-Gide® is now available in a compressed version for varied handling preferences. For soft-tissue regeneration, Geistlich Mucograft® and Geistlich Fibro-Gide® provide scientifically validated alternatives to autogenous grafts. GEM 21S®, a growth-factor-enhanced matrix, rounds out the portfolio with targeted support for wound healing and bone regeneration.

Geistlich’s legacy of scientific collaboration, product excellence, and clinical outcomes is what makes Geistlich Biomaterials Exactly Like No Other.

