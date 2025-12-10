Seaworthy Collective Opens Applications for the 2026 Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator

NOAA-Aligned Program Expands Support for U.S. Ocean Data Startups Through $14M Continuum Network

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seaworthy Collective, a Miami-based non-profit BlueTech (ocean innovation) entrepreneur support organization and community, has opened applications for Cohort 7 of its flagship Startup Program, The Continuum Ocean Enterprise Studio and Incubator. The application deadline is Wednesday, January 28th, 2026.

The 2026 program will once again support US-based startups developing ocean data technologies and services, in alignment with the priorities of the NOAA Ocean Enterprise Initiative. This is a result of Seaworthy’s expanded role in its $14 million NOAA partnership, The Continuum, a coordinated network of ocean enterprise accelerators that fast-tracks startups getting to market by making support for BlueTech solutions more scalable, efficient, and interconnected. The Continuum partners include Braid Theory, Ocean Exchange, Seaworthy Collective, St. Pete Innovation District, Tampa Bay Wave, World Ocean Council, and the University of South Florida.

"Our partnership with Seaworthy Collective and their Continuum network is successfully accelerating innovation within the ocean economy. The ventures being supported by this program are demonstrating real progress and embody the next wave of ocean entrepreneurs. We look forward to their continued success." - Zack Baize, Program Manager of NOAA’s Ocean Enterprise Initiative.

“Last year’s revamped Ocean Enterprise Studio and Incubator program raised the bar for Seaworthy by providing founders access to the most people, resources, and opportunities we have ever had in just 3 months, along with offering critical connections across NOAA and our Continuum partners. The latest iteration of our program will be a catalyst for both early-stage and aspiring BlueTech founders looking for clear pathways to navigating the blue economy with intentionally designed programming, follow-on opportunities, and access to capital.” - Daniel Kleinman, Founder & CEO of Seaworthy Collective.

Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator Highlights:

Supports both current and aspiring entrepreneurs - we support existing early-stage startups as well as aspiring founders looking to co-create a potential idea into a startup.

Focused exclusively on U.S.-based ocean data startups and founders.

Supported by NOAA and its Ocean Enterprise Initiative.

Selected participants gain access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and community connections across Seaworthy’s extensive network within the BlueTech ecosystem.

Participants gain access to a combined ecosystem of 7 partners in The Continuum, as well as eligibility for potential Technology Development Commercialization awards ($10,000 - $50,000).

“This upcoming cohort is poised to be our most impactful yet. What sets our Ocean Enterprise Studio and Incubator apart is the intentional design of the curriculum. By aligning directly with the NOAA Ocean Enterprise Initiative, we are giving founders a clear focus and immediate relevance. This program isn’t just mentorship; it’s a structured pipeline that guides promising startups from concept validation to securing capital, ensuring their innovative solutions make a real impact on the Blue Economy.” - Tamara Kahn Zissman, Director of Founder Success at Seaworthy Collective.

Apply for the Ocean Enterprise Studio & Incubator by January 28th at: https://www.seaworthycollective.com/seachange

In addition to the launch of the cohort 7 application, Seaworthy has also released its 5 Year Impact Report - the most comprehensive dive into their work supporting emerging and aspiring ocean innovators ever assembled. The complete impact report is available here: https://www.seaworthycollective.com/post/sea-change-made-seaworthy-s-landmark-5-year-impact-report

About Seaworthy Collective:

Seaworthy Collective is a Miami-based 501c3 nonprofit that supports current and aspiring entrepreneurs driving innovation for ocean impact (AKA BlueTech). Our mission is to bring all hands on deck for BlueTech, via programs to co-create and grow early-stage startups, build regional capacity, and educate our community. We empower Sea Change Makers – founders of all backgrounds leading profitable and planet-positive businesses. Since 2021, we’ve supported 100 founders across 50 BlueTech startups, who have raised over $34 million since graduating. Altogether, our local and global community generates scalable solutions for 71% of the planet (our ocean) to regenerate 100% of the planet. Learn more at SeaworthyCollective.com

About The Continuum:

The Continuum is a coordinated network of ocean enterprise accelerators that fast-tracks startups getting to market by making support for BlueTech solutions more scalable, efficient, and interconnected. The Continuum partners include Braid Theory, Ocean Exchange, Seaworthy Collective, St. Pete Innovation District, Tampa Bay Wave, World Ocean Council, and the University of South Florida. Learn more on our website at: https://www.tampabaywave.org/the-continuum/

