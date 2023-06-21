Introducing NetZero: Empowering Individuals to Make a Sustainable Impact

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetZero, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, is pleased to announce its official launch. NetZero is dedicated to educating individuals about reducing personal greenhouse gas emissions, enabling carbon neutrality through supporting carbon offsets, and fostering a movement advocating for net-zero emissions among individuals, businesses, and countries.

As the urgency to address climate change intensifies, NetZero aims to empower individuals to take actionable steps toward a sustainable future. By providing education, resources, and the opportunity to support impactful carbon offset projects, NetZero believes that every individual can contribute to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“At a time when the negative consequences of climate change are more evident with each day, and with still-rising carbon emissions, it is imperative that innovative approaches engaging all of those concerned with climate change are advanced. Our aim is to provide individuals with a pathway to doing all they can to help address global warming,” said Angela Betancourt, Director at NetZero.

“NetZero will also showcase that well-managed, transparent, and impactful carbon offset projects do exist,” Betancourt continued. NetZero will always retire all offsets that are funded. This means that once the carbon offsets are used to offset emissions, they cannot be resold or reused by anyone else. Retiring the offsets prevents double-counting and ensures that the emission reductions or removals represented by the offsets are not claimed by multiple parties.

At the heart of our effort is for individuals to take the NetZero Pledge. Taking the pledge means an individual will, on balance, eliminate their own contributions to global warming. Individuals can estimate their carbon footprint using the calculator on the NetZero website and then can fund carbon reduction projects that offset their emissions. By taking the pledge, individuals can tangibly contribute to mitigating climate change and fostering a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Unlike other initiatives, NetZero focuses on the impact individuals can make, recognizing their significant role in combating climate change. Through education and providing opportunities for carbon offset support, NetZero empowers individuals to take responsibility for their carbon footprint and strive toward carbon neutrality. Individual action is an important complement to needed government and business reforms.

NetZero invites individuals to join the movement toward a net-zero future. By becoming informed, supporting impactful carbon offset projects, and advocating for change, everyone can play a part in shaping a sustainable world.

To learn more about NetZero, its mission, and how to get involved, visit https://netzeropledge.org

