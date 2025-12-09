Polaris Vein & Aesthetics Announces New Noninvasive Body Sculpting Treatment Options in Columbus

Body Sculpting at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polaris Vein & Aesthetics is redefining body sculpting in Columbus with fully customized, noninvasive treatment plans that combine advanced technologies — including Exion™, Emsculpt NEO® , and Physiq™ — to target both stubborn fat and weak muscle safely and effectively, all with no downtime.“Many of our patients want to look stronger and more toned, but they don’t want the pain or recovery time that comes with surgery,” said Dr. Amanda Cooper at Polaris Vein & Aesthetics. “By combining these cutting-edge systems, we can personalize treatment protocols that deliver visible results while fitting into busy schedules.”How It Works: Layered Technology for Comprehensive SculptingPolaris takes a layered approach to body contouring by pairing technologies that work synergistically to reshape and strengthen the body:Emsculpt NEOuses high-intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy with synchronized radiofrequency to build muscle and reduce fat simultaneously. A single 30-minute session can trigger thousands of supramaximal contractions—far beyond what’s possible during exercise.Exion™ Body enhances skin firmness and elasticity using AI-optimized radiofrequency and targeted energy delivery, helping smooth and tighten areas where the skin may have lost tone.Physiq™ adds another dimension with deep heat and electrical muscle stimulation that can treat multiple zones at once, improving circulation and refining shape in hard-to-tone areas like the abdomen, flanks, thighs, and arms.Together, these modalities allow Polaris to custom-design treatment plans that address fat reduction, muscle definition, and skin tightening—creating balanced, natural-looking results from every angle.What to ExpectEach program begins with a required consultation where the team assesses your goals, body composition, and comfort level. Most patients begin noticing visible changes within 1–2 months, with optimal definition maintained through periodic maintenance sessions and healthy habits. Sessions are quick, comfortable, and noninvasive, so you can return to normal activity right away.Benefits and SafetyAll body sculpting procedures at Polaris are FDA-cleared, performed by trained medical professionals, and completely customized. Treatments are safe, efficient, and designed to fit your lifestyle, whether you’re looking to enhance athletic performance, regain confidence post-pregnancy, or simply feel stronger in your skin.Pricing and PackagesCosts vary based on treatment area and the number of sessions recommended, but Polaris offers package options, combination plans, and flexible scheduling to make ongoing results attainable for every patient.Next StepsIndividuals interested in noninvasive body sculpting can schedule a free consultation to discuss their goals, learn about candidacy, and receive a personalized treatment plan.About Polaris Vein & AestheticsPolaris Vein & Aesthetics is a leading vein care and medical aesthetics practice serving Columbus, Ohio, and surrounding communities. The clinic was founded with a mission to combine medical precision and aesthetic artistry, helping patients look and feel their best through safe, evidence-based treatments.From vein health and body sculpting to skin rejuvenation and wellness services, Polaris delivers comprehensive care under one roof. Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual, guided by a team of experienced specialists who prioritize natural results, patient education, and comfort.Located conveniently in north Columbus, Polaris offers flexible scheduling, transparent pricing, and free consultations to help patients start their confidence journey with clarity and support.To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.polarisveincenter.com or call 614-488-5090.

