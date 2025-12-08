Copper Roots Family Care Now Offering Shockwave Therapy for Faster Recovery and Pain Relief

Susan Robertson, FNP, and Ashley Bravo, FNP, proudly debut the DolorClast® shockwave therapy system—bringing advanced, non-invasive pain relief to the Copper Roots Family Care community.

Shockwave therapy is an exciting addition to our practice that can help many of our patients get better results, especially for chronic and stubborn conditions.” — Ashley Bravo, FNP, co-founder of Copper Roots Family Care

GLOBE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copper Roots Family Care , a leading provider of integrative care, is excited to announce the addition of shockwave therapy to its range of advanced treatment options. This non-invasive therapy helps patients recover faster from injuries, reduce chronic pain, and restore mobility, without surgery or downtime. Copper Roots Family Care offers both radial and focal shockwave therapy systems.“We’re always looking for evidence-based ways to support healing and movement,” said Susan Robertson, FNP, co-founder of Copper Roots Family Care. “Shockwave therapy is an exciting addition to our practice that can help many of our patients get better results, especially for chronic and stubborn conditions,” added Ashley Bravo, FNP, co-founder of Copper Roots Family Care. “The DolorClastradial shockwave system allows us to treat a wide range of conditions more efficiently, reduce recovery times, and help our patients get back to doing what they love.”What Is Focal Shockwave Therapy?Shockwave therapy uses focused acoustic waves to stimulate the body’s natural healing process, increase blood flow, break up scar tissue, and reduce inflammation. It is FDA-registered and supported by clinical studies for treating a wide variety of orthopedic and soft tissue conditions.Conditions That May Benefit from Focal Shockwave Therapy:-Plantar fasciitis and heel pain-Tendonitis (Achilles, patellar, rotator cuff, etc.)-Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow-Hip bursitis and IT band syndrome-Scar tissue and post-surgical stiffness-Trigger points and muscle knots-Shin splints and overtraining soreness-Pelvic pain and myofascial dysfunction Treatments are quick—typically 10 to 15 minutes—with no downtime. Many patients experience improvement in just a few sessions.A Breakthrough for Athletes, Active Adults, and Chronic Pain SufferersWhether recovering from a sports injury, managing chronic pain, or seeking relief from tight or inflamed tissues, shockwave therapy offers a safe, effective, and drug-free path to healing.Radial Shockwave: A Proven Solution for Chronic and Acute PainRadial shockwave therapy delivers controlled acoustic pulses to the skin and underlying tissues. These waves increase microcirculation, stimulate cellular metabolic activity, break down calcifications and scar tissue, and promote natural healing processes—all without surgery, downtime, or medication.Conditions Commonly Treated with Radial Shockwave Therapy:-Plantar fasciitis and chronic heel pain-Achilles tendonitis and calf tightness-Patellar tendonitis (jumper’s knee)-Tennis elbow and golfer’s elbow-Rotator cuff tendinopathies and shoulder impingement-IT band syndrome-Hip bursitis and gluteal tendinopathy-Shin splints and lower leg strain-Trigger points and myofascial pain-Chronic soft tissue injuries and post-surgical scar tissueBenefits of the DolorClastRadial Shockwave System:-Non-invasive and drug-free: No anesthesia or injections required-Quick treatment time: Sessions typically last 10–15 minutes-No downtime: Resume daily activities immediately-Fast results: Many patients report significant relief in 3–5 sessions-Clinically proven: Supported by over 30 randomized controlled studies and used worldwide in elite sports medicine clinicsCopper Roots Family Care is currently accepting new patients for shockwave therapy evaluations. To schedule an appointment, call (928) 395-5333 or visit https://copper-roots.com About Copper Roots Family CareCopper Roots Family Care is a premier family medicine practice serving the Globe, Arizona area. Founded by experienced nurse practitioners Susan Robertson, FNP, and Ashley Bravo, FNP, the clinic is recognized for its patient-centered approach, evidence-based treatments, and commitment to helping individuals move with ease and live free from pain.Care Rooted in CompassionAt Copper Roots Family Care, healthcare goes beyond treating symptoms. The team provides whole-person family medicine that blends compassionate care with attentive listening, trust, and continuity. By building long-term relationships, they support patients’ health and well-being through every stage of life.For more information, visit https://copper-roots.com or call (928) 395-5333.

