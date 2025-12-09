Bayometric has been officially approved by the Nevada DPS as a certified vendor

Bayometric Logo

Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS) approved Bayometric as a certified vendor for Live Scan fingerprint submission.

Being approved by Nevada DPS as a certified vendor is a proud moment for us . This approval confirms that our system meets the highest state and federal standards for secure fingerprint submission.” — Danny Thakkar

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayometric’s Live Scan system is now officially approved by the Nevada DPS to capture and electronically submit fingerprints for state and FBI background checks across multiple regulated industries.

This approval authorizes Bayometric to provide its Live Scan fingerprinting system to service providers, state-licensed agencies, and private organizations throughout Nevada. The system enables secure, compliant, and fully electronic fingerprint submission directly to both the Nevada DPS and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for required background checks.

Under Public Law 92-544, state statutes authorize background checks through the Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) system for vendors, contractors, and individuals with access to sensitive or criminal justice information. Bayometric’s approval ensures that fingerprints captured and transmitted using its Live Scan system meet all FBI CJIS, Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS), and Next Generation Identification (NGI) standards.

What this approval means for Bayometric?

Nevada’s revised statutes (NRS) mandate electronic fingerprint submissions for several professional licensing, employment, and regulatory processes. With this approval, Bayometric joins the select group of technology providers authorized to serve these sectors.

Service providers and organizations can now use Bayometric’s certified Live Scan System to perform fast, accurate, and compliant fingerprint submissions required under Nevada state law. This approval simplifies compliance for both government agencies and private businesses operating in regulated industries, while ensuring the highest standards of data security and accuracy.

Industries that require Live Scan fingerprinting under Nevada law

Industries like education, healthcare, real estate, construction, financial services, gaming, child care & human services, legal services, security & investigation are mandated by the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) to submit electronic fingerprints for background checks, licensing, and employment.

These sectors rely on electronic fingerprint submissions to maintain regulatory compliance, ensure public safety, and meet state and federal background-check requirements. Bayometric’s approval enables all these groups to use a modern Live Scan solution designed for speed, security, and accuracy.

Core features of Bayometric’s Nevada-approved Live Scan system

Bayometric’s Live Scan software and hardware have been developed to simplify the fingerprinting process while meeting the highest federal and state requirements.

High-quality image capture: The system captures both rolled and flat fingerprints with exceptional precision, meeting FBI and DPS image-quality standards. Intelligent imaging algorithms help eliminate common issues like smudges, over-rolling, or incomplete prints.

Automatic validation and data integrity checks: Built-in quality assurance tools verify the accuracy of fingerprint data and applicant details before submission, which dramatically minimizes the chance of rejections or delays.

Encrypted electronic submission: Bayometric ensures complete data protection through end-to-end encryption for all fingerprint transmissions to the Nevada DPS and FBI databases.

Faster turnaround and compliance efficiency: Electronic submissions streamline the entire background-check process, allowing faster approvals for licensing, hiring, and renewals across regulated industries.

Easy deployment and support: The system integrates easily into existing workflows, making it an ideal choice for live scan service providers and government agencies looking to upgrade their fingerprinting infrastructure.

About the Nevada DPS fingerprinting program

The Nevada Department of Public Safety (DPS), in partnership with the FBI CJIS Division, oversees all background checks that require fingerprint submissions for licensing, employment, or access to sensitive systems.

Under Public Law 92-544, states may authorize agencies and contractors to conduct fingerprint-based criminal history record checks for individuals involved in regulated professions. These submissions must meet federal transmission and security standards, ensuring accurate identification and protection of personal data.

By obtaining DPS approval, Bayometric’s Live Scan system is now a trusted solution for performing these electronic fingerprint submissions throughout Nevada, aligning with all EBTS, NGI, and CJIS guidelines.

Get in touch for more information

Bayometric is now actively seeking partnerships with live scan operators, government agencies, and businesses across Nevada. The company invites interested organizations to join hands in deploying its Nevada DPS-approved Live Scan system to make compliant fingerprinting faster, simpler, and more secure throughout the state.

To learn more about partnership opportunities or system deployment, visit www.bayometric.com or contact Bayometric directly.

About Bayometric

Bayometric has been providing biometric identification and access-control solutions for nearly two decades. Its systems are used by government agencies, law enforcement, financial institutions, and healthcare providers worldwide.

With a strong focus on accuracy, reliability, and compliance, Bayometric continues to deliver biometric technologies that simplify identity verification while meeting the toughest regulatory standards. The Nevada DPS approval reinforces Bayometric’s commitment to expanding its presence in the U.S. and supporting states with secure, high-performance live scan solutions.

