Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) approves Bayometric’s Live Scan System for Level 2 Background Checks

Bayometric’s live scan technology now meets FDLE and FBI standards, allowing secure electronic fingerprint submissions for Level 2 background checks statewide.

Receiving FDLE approval for our Live Scan System is a proud moment for our team. It confirms that our technology satisfies the highest standards for fingerprint capture and data security.” — Danny Thakkar

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayometric, a global leader in biometric solutions, has received official approval from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for its Live Scan System. The State of Florida mandates that all fingerprint-based background screenings be submitted electronically to both the FDLE and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

This approval confirms that Bayometric’s technology fully complies with both FDLE and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) standards under the Electronic Biometric Transmission Specification (EBTS) and Next Generation Identification (NGI) programs.

Bayometric’s approval ensures its Live Scan System can securely capture, process, and transmit digital fingerprints that meet the highest state and federal quality standards. The recognition emphasizes Bayometric’s role as a trusted provider for Florida’s growing background-screening market.

Why FDLE approval matters?

For any live scan operator, staffing agency, or business in Florida that needs to perform background checks, using an FDLE-approved system is not optional, it’s a legal requirement. Without approval, fingerprint submissions cannot be accepted for Level 2 screenings.

Bayometric’s certification now allows its partners and customers to submit fingerprints directly to FDLE and FBI databases, eliminating paper cards, reducing manual errors, and ensuring faster turnaround times.

This milestone also positions Bayometric as a key technology partner for organizations involved in high-trust roles, such as healthcare, education, childcare, security, and professional licensing.

Advantages of Bayometric’s FDLE-approved Live Scan System

Bayometric developed its live scan software to simplify compliance while delivering accuracy and security. The system’s design supports FDLE’s technical file-format requirements and integrates seamlessly into existing fingerprint-capture workflows.

High-quality image capture: Bayometric’s scanners and software ensure precise rolled and flat fingerprint images that meet FBI and FDLE image-quality benchmarks. Advanced image enhancement tools reduce smudges and incomplete impressions that often cause rejections.

Built-in validation and error checking: The system automatically validates each fingerprint image and data field before submission, significantly reducing resubmission rates and saving valuable time for operators.

Encrypted, secure transmission: All fingerprint data and demographic information are transmitted using end-to-end encryption, ensuring full compliance with privacy and security requirements under FDLE and FBI NGI standards.

Faster background-check turnaround: By eliminating physical cards and manual review steps, Bayometric’s electronic workflow helps organizations obtain results faster.

Easy integration and training: The software is designed for ease of use. Live scan operators, law-enforcement officials, and compliance teams can quickly deploy and manage the system with minimal training.

About Level 2 background checks in Florida

A Level 2 background check includes both a state and national fingerprint-based criminal-history search through FDLE and FBI databases. It applies to positions of trust and responsibility, especially those involving vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, or the disabled.

Since Florida moved to a fully electronic system, all fingerprints must be submitted digitally using FDLE-approved live scan equipment. This process improves accuracy, speeds up screening, and protects sensitive personal information.

By earning FDLE approval, Bayometric’s system gives organizations the assurance that every fingerprint submission will meet both technical compliance and security requirements, reducing the risk of costly rejections or delays.

Bayometric is now actively seeking partnerships with live scan operators, businesses, and government agencies across Florida. The company aims to help organizations modernize their fingerprinting processes with FDLE-approved technology that is reliable, secure, and ready for immediate deployment.

To learn more about deploying Bayometric’s Live Scan System or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.bayometric.com or contact Bayometric directly.



About Bayometric

Bayometric has been providing biometric identity, fingerprinting, and access-control solutions for nearly two decades. Its technologies serve government, healthcare, financial, and law-enforcement organizations worldwide.

Focused on accuracy, security, and user experience, Bayometric helps clients meet strict compliance standards without adding complexity. With FDLE approval, Bayometric strengthens its presence in Florida and continues its mission to make biometric fingerprinting faster, simpler, and safer for everyone.

