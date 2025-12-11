PFB Construction Selects SocialSellinator to Expand Digital Presence and Capture Local Market Opportunities
“We’re excited to work with PFB Construction as they continue to expand their footprint in the local construction market,” said Katja Breitwieser, Co-Founder of SocialSellinator. “By optimizing their digital foundation and increasing visibility where their customers are searching, we’re helping them unlock new opportunities for long-term growth.”
Through this partnership, SocialSellinator is providing website design, development, and ongoing maintenance, along with a comprehensive Local SEO program. This includes improved Google Business Profile optimization to increase map pack rankings, on-site SEO enhancements to ensure key services appear in local searches, and strategic backlink acquisition to strengthen domain authority. The team is also implementing robust tracking for calls, clicks, and conversions, allowing PFB Construction to measure ROI more effectively and make data-driven marketing decisions.
Since 2017, SocialSellinator has worked with recognized B2B and B2C brands across various industries, including HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. SocialSellinator’s expertise in performance-driven digital marketing helps businesses increase brand awareness, improve lead generation, and drive measurable results.
