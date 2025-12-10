Hills Construction, Inc. Selects SocialSellinator to Accelerate Business Development with Strategic Google Ads Campaign

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hills Construction, Inc. , a leading provider of high-quality residential construction services in San Jose, California, has partnered with SocialSellinator to strengthen its digital marketing strategy and generate more qualified leads through a high-performing Google Ads program. The collaboration aims to increase visibility among property owners, developers, and businesses seeking reliable construction expertise.“Our partnership with Hills Construction allows us to support a company that’s built its reputation on craftsmanship and trust,” said Jock Breitwieser, Owner and Co-Founder of SocialSellinator. “By refining their Google Ads campaigns and optimizing performance, we’re helping them attract the right customers at the right time, driving measurable results for their business.”SocialSellinator is developing, launching, and optimizing a targeted Google Ads campaign for Hills Construction, focusing on audience refinement, precise keyword targeting, and ongoing adjustments to maximize ROI. The strategy is designed to improve lead quality and increase conversions from prospects actively searching for construction services online. This data-driven approach helps ensure that Hills Construction remains competitive in a fast-growing digital marketplace. SocialSellinator’s Digital Marketing Services Include:- Social Media Management- Search Engine Optimization (SEO)- Content Creation- PPC- LinkedIn Lead GenerationSince 2017, SocialSellinator has worked with recognized B2B and B2C brands across various industries, including HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. The agency’s expertise in performance-driven digital marketing helps businesses increase brand awareness, improve lead generation, and drive measurable results. SocialSellinator's Awards and Recognitions Include:• Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose• Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose• Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies• Top Digital Marketing AgenciesFor more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.About SocialSellinatorSocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and social media management. The agency’s data-driven approach helps B2B and B2C businesses grow through increased brand visibility, targeted engagement, and lead generation. Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.

