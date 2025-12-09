FIRST LOOK AT YELLOWJACKETS STAR KEVIN ALVES’ DIRECTORIAL DEBUT, COMING-OF-AGE HEIST FILM ‘LUCKY WEEKEND’

L-R: Clarice Wood as Alex, Alexa Barajas as Camila, Kevin Alves as Gabe and Jessica Clement as Katie; Courtesy of 31 Twelve Films

First look at Kevin Alves’ directorial debut Lucky Weekend, a coming-of-age heist film about friendship, chaos, and a race to reclaim a stolen lottery ticket.

The relationships in Lucky Weekend reminded me of kids at the park. At its core, this story is about friendship — how it begins, how it shifts, and how it can save you.” — Kevin Alves, Director

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spot Yellowjackets star Kevin Alves in this first look image from his feature directorial debut ‘Lucky Weekend’ — revealing what seems to be an intense moment in the coming-of-age heist film. The image highlights some of the film’s ensemble cast, including Alves’ Yellowjacket’s co-star Alexa Barajas, Gen V’s Jessica Clement, and newcomer Clarice Wood.When Gabe (Alves) discovers that his best friend has stolen his winning lottery ticket, he assembles a crew for a chaotic weekend mission to get the ticket back before it’s cashed on Monday morning. The film also stars Jesse Camacho (Locke & Key), John Daniel (Wayward), Agape Mngomezulu (Ginny & Georgia), Jack Ettlinger (Death Note), Luke Hutchie (Ghosting), and Alex Ozerov-Meyer (Another Life).Focusing this adventure within a single weekend was very intentional, reflecting how quickly bonds can form at any age. “The relationships in Lucky Weekend reminded me of kids at the park,” Alves says. “You meet someone and within an hour, they’re suddenly your best friend and you’d go to battle for them. We want audiences to feel like part of the group, along for the ride. At its core, this story is about friendship — how it begins, how it shifts, and how it can save you.”The indie-heist feature was produced through Alves’ production company - 31 Twelve Films, with Julian Smither and Alexa Barajas also serving as producers. Lucky Weekend is wrapping post-production and gearing up for a 2026 festival run, with release to follow.Alves has also recently wrapped filming the horror-thriller feature ScareBnb and is preparing to shoot his fourth and final season as Travis on the 10-time Emmy-nominated show, Yellowjackets. Alves is repped by D2 Management, Connekt Creative and Bloch Law.###ABOUT KEVIN ALVES:Kevin Alves is a Canadian-Brazilian film and television actor most well-known for his recent work on Showtime’s original series Yellowjackets. He began his career in his teenage years while juggling traveling the globe to 20 different countries as a world-class figure skater. Once reaching two World Figure Skating Championships and being ranked in the top 30 in the world - Kevin went on to recur on Teen Nick's Degrassi: The Next Generation, Freeform's Shadowhunters as Bat Velasquez from The Mortal Instruments and Netflix’s Locke & Key as Javi Gonzalez. Currently, Kevin is a series regular heading into the fourth and final season as Travis Martinez in Showtime’s genre bending, 10-time Emmy Nominated series, Yellowjackets.ABOUT 31 TWELVE FILMS:Founded in 2022 by Yellowjackets star Kevin Alves, 31 Twelve Films is an emerging Canadian independent production company committed to bold, character-driven storytelling. The company’s first feature, Lucky Weekend, marks Alves’ directorial debut, which he also wrote and stars in, and is currently gearing up for a 2026 festival run. 31 Twelve Films’ previous work includes the short films Sidekicks and Dinner Party, which have screened at various festivals in and around North America.SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES - KEVIN ALVES:Instagram: @ItsKevinAlvesX: @TheKevinAlvesTikTok: @ItsKevinAlvesSOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES - 31 TWELVE FILMS:Instagram: @31TwelveFilmsX: @31TwelveFilmsTikTok: @31TwelveFilmsFacebook: @31TwelveFilmsWebsite: https://www.31twelvefilms.com CONTACT - 31 TWELVE FILMS:Julian Smitherjulian@31twelvefilms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.