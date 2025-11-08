Jonathan Corbie Scores Global Momentum with New Composition and International Film Projects

LA-based composer and sound designer Jonathan Corbie, known for Deadpool & Wolverine and Daredevil: Born Again. Jonathan Corbie conducts an ensemble.

LOS ANGLES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composer and sound designer Jonathan Corbie is charting an impressive creative course through Hollywood’s evolving soundscape. With credits across blockbuster franchises and international documentaries, Corbie has built a reputation for precision, emotional depth, and innovation in screen composition.Corbie’s upcoming work, Structures I & II, marks a bold experiment in rhythm and orchestration. Recorded by the Point Fortin Iron Giants, the 16-minute, two-movement piece transforms the traditional rhythm section into a layered cinematic ensemble. Incorporating advanced studio techniques and textural dynamics, the work showcases Corbie’s ability to merge traditional percussive language with contemporary orchestral structure.“It’s about giving familiar rhythms new purpose,” Corbie says. “Each instrument tells its own story, but together, they create something that feels both rooted and forward-looking.”The composer also recently wrapped the feature documentary Untouchable: Laughing Out Caste, directed by Manjeet Sarkar and Mike Noone, which explores social mobility through comedy. The film has screened at Stanford University and the University of Maryland, earning praise for its emotional resonance and sharp musical tone.Parallel to these projects, Corbie continues his work in Hollywood post-production and trailer scoring, contributing sound design through Black Sheep Music and Rareform Audio for campaigns such as Nosferatu, Fast X, John Wick 4, and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again. He is also developing new television and film projects with High Noone Productions, alongside collaborations with gold-certified producer Kasey Phillips, expanding his footprint across genres and markets.“My process starts with empathy — understanding what the story needs,” Corbie notes. “When you approach each project with honesty and craft, the music connects beyond the screen.”With a growing portfolio spanning cinematic scoring, sound design, and concert music, Jonathan Corbie is defining a career built not on trends, but on timeless musical storytelling.

