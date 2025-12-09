Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni brief media on outcomes of Cabinet Meeting, 10 Dec

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, 05 December 2025.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 10 December 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Terry Vandayar

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: +27 82 444 9092

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: +27 83 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

