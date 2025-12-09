Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni brief media on outcomes of Cabinet Meeting, 10 Dec
Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, 05 December 2025.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 10 December 2025
Time: 11h00
Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Enquiries:
Terry Vandayar
Acting Government Spokesperson
Cell: +27 82 444 9092
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: +27 83 390 7147
