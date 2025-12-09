Paradigm Clinical Research Launches ParadigmPays.com to Support Clinical Trial Access and Education

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paradigm Clinical Research has launched ParadigmPays.com , a dedicated website designed to help people better understand the benefits of clinical trial participation. In both English and Spanish , the site provides clear, easy-to-navigate information about how clinical trials work and answers common questions, making research more approachable for all communities.The launch of ParadigmPays.com advances Paradigm’s patient-first philosophy and its commitment to reaching underrepresented populations and promoting equity in clinical research. By improving transparency and education, the website normalizes and demystifies the clinical trial process and helps ensure that people who could benefit from trials feel confident in their decisions.“ParadigmPays.com embodies Paradigm’s deep commitment to making clinical research more inclusive and accessible through user-friendly education,” said Dr. Schafer Boeder , medical director at Paradigm. “By offering resources in English and Spanish, we empower participants with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about joining clinical trials.”With six strategically located clinical research sites across California, Colorado, and Idaho, Paradigm continues to expand its efforts to ensure a stronger, more supportive participant experience from the very start of the research journey.“ParadigmPays.com helps close the knowledge gap around clinical trials,” Dr. Boeder added. “It gives patients reliable information and reinforces our belief that participation should be available to everyone, especially those historically overlooked in research.”As Paradigm grows, its focus remains on delivering scientific excellence through brilliantly executed clinical trials that are inclusive, compassionate, and grounded in the health needs of the patients and communities we serve.About Paradigm Clinical ResearchParadigm Clinical Research is a long-standing clinical research site business with purpose-built research sites located in California, Colorado, and Idaho. The company operates wholly owned sites that support Phase I-IV clinical trials and provides sponsors with access to diverse and often underrepresented patient populations and investigators. Paradigm’s mission is to enrich lives by offering opportunities to advance the human condition through participation in expertly conducted clinical trials.

