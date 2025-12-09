Smart Business Exit Course Helps Entrepreneurs Maximize Business Valuations and Navigate Successful Sales

Quiet Light partners with Smart Marketer to launch a comprehensive course on mastering exit strategies for digital businesses

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quiet Light, a leading advisory firm specializing in buying and selling online businesses , has partnered with Smart Marketer to launch Smart Business Exit , a new on-demand course designed to help entrepreneurs master the art and science of selling their companies. Drawing from more than $1 billion in successfully sold brands and over 1000 completed transactions, this course offers an actionable roadmap for owners preparing to exit.Selling a business can be one of the most pivotal financial events in an entrepreneur’s career. More than half of a company’s total value is often realized at the time of sale, and proper preparation can increase valuation by 20–30%. Smart Business Exit teaches owners how to approach this process strategically through optimizing financials, developing clear standard operating procedures, identifying the right buyer, structuring a deal that maximizes payout, and more.The course also addresses three of the most common pitfalls that derail exits: burnout during the lengthy sales process, deal collapses due to poor planning or shifting strategies, and leaving money on the table because of inadequate preparation or misaligned buyers. By learning how to mitigate these risks, participants can approach their sale with clarity and confidence.Smart Business Exit features eight modules with more than 100 video lessons and 25 resources, including valuation calculators, exit checklists, and customizable templates. Participants will learn how to make their business an attractive acquisition target, navigate deal negotiations, and close transactions efficiently. The course also explores nuances across ecommerce, SaaS, content, and agency business models, providing tailored insights for different types of companies.Instruction is led by industry veterans from Quiet Light, including President Christopher Moore, Managing Director Brad Wayland, and Business Advisor Chris Wozniak, alongside Smart Marketer founder Ezra Firestone. Together, they bring decades of firsthand experience building, scaling, and selling businesses.Entrepreneurs at any stage can benefit from mastering exit strategy fundamentals early. Smart Business Exit is now available for enrollment, with a special bonus of a free digital copy of The EXITpreneur’s Playbook by Quiet Light co-founder Joe Valley.About the Company:Quiet Light is an online business brokerage company founded in 2007 by Mark Daoust and has grown to sell over 850 online businesses and over $1,000,000,000 in total transaction value. Every Advisor at Quiet Light Brokerage has built, bought, or sold an online business, from the founder to the newest team member. Quiet Light provides sellers with a comprehensive, free, no-strings-attached valuation that considers the financials, unique systems, processes, and differentiators. Quiet Light also provides buyers with perfect acquisition opportunities.

