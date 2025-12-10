SkyAccess Reports Major Growth in Empty Leg Bookings as Travelers Seek Affordable Private Jet Options

Our goal is to make empty leg flights simple to understand and easy to book.” — Daniil Buriev

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyAccess reports increased interest in empty-leg flights as more travelers seek a modern, cost-effective way to experience private aviation. The platform gives people a clear view of one-way repositioning flights, which occur when an aircraft travels to its next scheduled route without passengers. These flights can appear at up to 80 percent below traditional charter pricing, creating a smarter entry point for travelers who value speed, privacy, and simplicity.SkyAccess shows real empty leg routes in real time, enabling travelers to browse options and book without membership fees or broker friction. According to the company, the most active users on the platform are travelers who book within 48 to 72 hours of departure. This pattern reflects a growing shift toward short-notice private travel, often driven by flexibility, spontaneous plans, and the desire to avoid crowded airports.“Our goal is to make empty leg flights simple to understand and easy to book,” said Daniil Buriev, Co-Founder and CEO of SkyAccess. “These flights have existed for years, but most travelers never had visibility into them. Clear access helps people decide if a repositioning route fits their timing and destination.”The company’s user data shows rising interest in short-distance flights under one hour, particularly in high-traffic regions such as South Florida, Southern California, and the Northeast. They also note that travelers often browse multiple city pairs before selecting a route, indicating growing interest across the U.S. market.Travelers comparing private flight options often review pricing for empty-leg flight deals , which can be beneficial for people with flexible schedules or last-minute travel needs. These flights appeal to those who want direct, efficient travel without the cost of a full charter.The company also notes continued interest in empty-leg private jet deals , which continue to draw travelers seeking faster travel times, reduced airport stress, and the privacy and comfort associated with charter aviation. The platform also continues to attract group travelers, with increasing searches for aircraft that seat 6 to 9 passengers.“Search behavior suggests that travelers value simple, modern booking flows in private aviation,” Buriev added. “We’re building a platform that reflects that, one that makes last-minute private jet travel more accessible and easier to navigate.”SkyAccess states that it will continue to refine its platform as operator participation increases, with a focus on transparency, simple navigation, and helping travelers see real flights and real prices instantly.About SkyAccessSkyAccess is a U.S.-based online platform that makes empty leg private jet flights discoverable and easy to book. The company aggregates repositioning flights from participating operators and provides real-time access to one-way routes, often at prices up to 80 percent lower than standard charter rates. SkyAccess focuses on transparency, modern design, and a simple booking experience for travelers seeking an accessible way to fly private without membership commitments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.