Autism Behavior Services, Inc. in Action: Advocating for Autism Care in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) continues its commitment to advocating for equitable access to autism care across California. On October 21, ABSI representatives attended the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting to bring attention to recent service denials affecting local families within the autism community.During the meeting, Sara, a dedicated parent of two children who need ABA services , spoke courageously about the impact these denials had on her family and others in Kern County. Following her heartfelt testimony, ABSI leadership further emphasized the urgent need for consistent and fair access to behavioral health services. The Board of Supervisors responded with genuine concern and appreciation, thanking both Sara and ABSI for continuing to bring this and other issues forward.Although the Board does not directly oversee Kern Health Systems (KHS), members acknowledged their role in appointing its board and pledged to look further into the matter. Supervisor Flores, who had previously visited the ABSI clinic in June, confirmed that he had already reached out to KHS in response to these ongoing concerns.ABSI expressed gratitude for the supervisors’ attention and KHS’s willingness to collaborate toward potential solutions—while also emphasizing that service denials continue to affect families in need. Following the meeting, two supervisors’ assistants provided their contact information to maintain communication, signaling a strong commitment to ongoing dialogue about this important issue.Adding powerful closing remarks, Sam (Behavior Technician) and Sam (Behavior Specialist) shared moving anecdotes about the progress and successes of ABSI clients—underscoring the crucial impact of ABA therapy and the importance of maintaining access to these vital services.“Moments like these remind us that advocacy works best when we come together—parents, professionals, and public officials—to make sure that every child with autism has the opportunity to thrive and get the services they and their families need,” said ABSI President, Andrew Patterson.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. remains steadfast in its mission to empower all individuals who are neurodiverse through high-quality, compassionate, and individualized care. The organization will continue to work collaboratively with local leaders and health systems to seek the care that all individuals deserve.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) provides evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to individuals with autism and developmental disabilities across California and the entire US. With a focus on compassion, collaboration, and inclusion, ABSI empowers clients and families to achieve their fullest potential in home, school , and community settings.

