Surgo Health Launches GenAI Pilot in Pakistan to Strengthen Family Planning and Immunization Efforts

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surgo Health , a public benefit corporation pioneering human-centered AI for healthcare, today announced a proof-of-concept initiative in Pakistan to test how generative AI can deliver real-time, ground-level insights to strengthen family planning and immunization programs.Funded by the Gates Foundation, the pilot will explore whether generative AI can improve the speed, quality, depth, and affordability of behavioral and contextual data collection in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The project will begin in Karachi, in collaboration with a local partner, the Center of Excellence in Women and Child Health at The Aga Khan University, Pakistan.Collecting nuanced, high-quality behavioral insights has long been a challenge in global health. Traditional surveys are resource-intensive and often fail to capture the lived realities, social norms, and decision-making dynamics that shape health behaviors.Surgo Health will deploy Derin™, its AI-powered interview platform, through WhatsApp. The platform enables individuals to participate in natural, conversational interviews—by voice or text, in their preferred language—that mirror professional human interview techniques, producing timely and actionable insights.“By combining generative AI and behavioral science, we can reimagine how data is collected and used,” said Dr. Sema Sgaier, CEO and Co-Founder of Surgo Health. “This pilot will test whether AI can generate reliable behavioral data at scale in real-world settings, helping governments and partners make faster, more informed decisions for the communities they serve.”Aga Khan University emphasized the importance of innovating data systems to strengthen health outcomes.“This collaboration represents a major step toward modernizing how we collect and interpret behavioral data in Pakistan,” said Imran A. Chauhadry, Assistant Professor and Lead Data Management and Analytics at the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, Aga Khan University. “AI-enabled interviewing has the potential to deliver community-level insights that are faster, richer, and more actionable, supporting more responsive family planning and immunization programs across the country.”The effort builds on Surgo Health’s previous Gates Foundation-supported work in Pakistan, Nigeria, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire, including:● Behavioral insights research involving more than 35,000 women and partners to understand drivers of contraceptive uptake, and● Causal AI modeling to identify priority levers for increasing immunization and family planning coverage among high-risk populations.Insights and operational learnings from those projects will underpin the new pilot, helping ensure scientific rigor, community relevance, and responsible deployment of AI.The pilot will culminate in:● A publicly available paper summarizing findings,● Recommendations for scaling AI-enabled interviewing in LMIC contexts, and● A roadmap for responsible and ethical use of generative AI in population data systems.About Surgo HealthSurgo Health is a Public Benefit Corporation building the world’s most comprehensive and insightful AI-powered data platform that reveals the ‘why’ behind people’s behaviors. We uncover the unseen drivers of health—people’s beliefs, barriers, and behaviors—and transform that intelligence into scalable products that enable healthcare organizations to drive impact, reduce costs, and advance equity. From improving clinical trial design to optimizing care delivery and public health strategies, our solutions help decision-makers act on what truly shapes health outcomes. By revealing the human side of healthcare, we’re making it more personal, precise, and effective—for everyone.About the Aga Khan UniversityThe Aga Khan University (AKU) is a leading global institution dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the developing world through education, research, and healthcare services. With campuses and programs across South & Central Asia, East Africa, and Europe, AKU delivers world-class teaching and evidence-based solutions for some of the most pressing health and development challenges. AKU’s Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health, South and Central Asia, is a regional leader in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health research and innovation implementation, working closely with governments and global partners to advance equitable health outcomes.Learn more at surgohealth.comMedia ContactCathryn MeurnSurgo Healthmedia@surgohealth.com

