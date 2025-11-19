Surgo Health and First Ladies Health Initiative Partner to Advance Community Health Impact Through Data-Driven Insight

First Ladies Health Initiative to use Surgo Health’s Mosaic™ platform and U.S. Maternal Vulnerability Index to guide targeted community outreach

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surgo Health , a Public Benefit Corporation pioneering human-centered AI for healthcare, today announced a partnership with the First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) to bring data-driven insights to community health and inclusion efforts. The collaboration will use Surgo Health’s Mosaic™ platform, which integrates the U.S. Maternal Vulnerability Index (MVI), to guide targeted outreach in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta, with additional cities planned for 2026.FLHI will integrate Mosaic insights across its initiatives, including maternal health, chronic disease prevention, and mental wellness, pairing Mosaic’s neighborhood-level data with its trusted, faith-based outreach to ensure resources reach the communities that need them most.“The First Ladies Health Initiative brings a trusted, community-first model to advancing health inclusion,” said Dr. Sema Sgaier, Co-Founder and CEO of Surgo Health. “By combining Mosaic’s local insights and the MVI’s lens on vulnerability with FLHI’s powerful network of pastors’ wives and churches, we can help every program start with evidence, honor lived experiences, and translate effort into measurable impact.”“Data helps us see what’s often invisible in our neighborhoods,” said Marquise Alston-Allison, Co-Executive Director of the First Ladies Health Initiative. “With Mosaic, our First Ladies can identify specific barriers, from transportation and housing to access and trust, and tailor our outreach with precision and compassion. This partnership strengthens our mission to bring timely, life-saving resources directly to the families we serve.”Mosaic is Surgo’s data visualization platform that uncovers the real-world dynamics shaping healthcare decisions at both local and individual levels. It combines behavioral, clinical, and social data and includes Surgo’s Maternal Vulnerability Index (MVI), the first county-level, national-scale data set that identifies where and why mothers in the United States are vulnerable to poor outcomes. The platform goes beyond traditional data to include patients' biases, beliefs, and behaviors giving you a holistic view of how health care decisions are made and a real understanding of how to influence them.About Surgo HealthSurgo Health is a Public Benefit Corporation building the world’s most comprehensive and insightful AI-powered data platform that reveals the ‘why’ behind people’s behaviors. We uncover the unseen drivers of health—people’s beliefs, barriers, and behaviors—and transform that intelligence into scalable products that enable healthcare organizations to drive impact, reduce costs, and advance equity. From improving clinical trial design to optimizing care delivery and public health strategies, our solutions help decision-makers act on what truly shapes health outcomes. By revealing the human side of healthcare, we’re making it more personal, precise, and effective—for everyone.About First Ladies Health InitiativeFounded in 2008 by Tracey Alston, the First Ladies Health Initiative (FLHI) is a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bridging the health equity gap in underserved communities. Now led by second-generation Co-Executive Directors Marquise Alston-Allison and Taylor Alston-Cleveland, both Spelman College alumnae, FLHI partners with pastors’ wives, churches, and healthcare institutions nationwide to deliver free screenings, education, and advocacy that empower families to take control of their health and well-being. Impact highlights include 700,000+ health screenings through 250+ provider partners, 100+ church collaborations, and national recognition from the White House Cancer Moonshot, the American Journal of Nursing, and the American Heart Association.Media ContactCathryn MeurnSurgo Healthmedia@surgohealth.comMarquise Alston-AllisonFirst Ladies Health Initiativemarquise@danielleashley.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.