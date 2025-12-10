Fraud.net Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security

Fraud.net delivers an AI-native platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management for enterprises worldwide.

Fraud.net adheres to globally recognized standards for information security management.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This accreditation serves as independent confirmation that the company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS) meets the highest industry standards for data protection and risk management.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world's most recognized standard for information security management systems. By meeting these rigorous international requirements, Fraud.net ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data entrusted to it. This certification validates the company's robust risk management processes and aligns its security measures with global best practices used in over 150 countries. It also adds to Fraud.net's growing list of industry certifications, regulatory compliances, and frameworks, including GDPR, PCI DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, NTIS, and AWS Qualified Software.

Compliance with this international standard demonstrates to stakeholders and customers that Fraud.net is fully committed to managing information securely. Holding a certificate from an accredited conformity assessment body provides an additional layer of confidence, proving that the company prioritizes the safety of client data and complies with rigorous security principles.

“These certifications demonstrate the work we have done to protect our customers’ data,” said Rajeev Yadav, CISO at Fraud.net. “Security and privacy are fundamental to everything we do, and it’s gratifying to have these certifications validate our approach,” he continued.

For more information about Fraud.net’s security and compliance program, please visit their Trust Center.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net delivers an AI-native platform for fraud prevention, AML compliance, and digital risk management. Trusted by financial institutions and digital commerce enterprises worldwide, our patented solution prevents fraud, money laundering, and financial crimes in real-time while automating customer screening, monitoring, and compliance workflows. Our platform leverages collective intelligence derived from billions of transactions and digital identities. With a no-code/low-code architecture that natively integrates data from 50+ leading providers, and advanced AI and rules-based decision engines, Fraud.net empowers businesses to make smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions.



Legal Disclaimer:

