Fraud.net Co-founder Cathy Ross Wins Ada Lovelace Special Recognition Award for Women in ICT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, a global leader in fraud prevention, AML, and digital risk management solutions, is thrilled to announce that its Co-founder, Cathy Ross, has been honored with the prestigious Ada Lovelace Special Recognition Award for Women in ICT at the 2024 Women in Tech Global Awards. This accolade recognizes Cathy's exceptional contributions to technology, her role in advancing diversity and inclusion, and her innovative leadership in fraud and risk management.

Over the past year, Cathy Ross spearheaded the launch of Fraud.net’s Entity Monitoring solution, tailored specifically for Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Banking Platform clients managing diverse partner networks. This groundbreaking tool enables these clients to mitigate fraud and compliance risks across multiple transaction endpoints seamlessly. Under Cathy’s strategic leadership, Fraud.net achieved remarkable milestones, including a 110 % annual growth rate and 135% net customer retention, further solidifying its position as a leader in digital risk management.

Cathy’s leadership and vision have earned her widespread recognition. In addition to this award, she was named one of Inc. Magazine’s “2023 Most Dynamic Female Entrepreneurs”, featured as a "Top 5 Dynamic Business Leaders to Follow" on the cover of CIO Times Magazine, and honored by American Banker as one of the “Most Influential Women in Payments.” Her efforts also led to Fraud.net being certified as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise by the NMSDC, aligning with her commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity in tech and finance.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Ada Lovelace Special Recognition Award,” said Cathy Ross. “To be recognized alongside the trailblazers in this category is truly humbling, and I’m proud to stand with them as we drive meaningful change. This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our team at Fraud.net and our shared mission to foster inclusivity and innovation in technology.”

Cathy also played a pivotal role in advancing Fraud.net’s AWS Featured Partner status and winning several other industry accolades in 2023, including the Juniper Research Future Digital Gold Award and a Stevie Award for Thought Leadership. Her influence extends beyond technology to ethical leadership, shaping the discourse around AI and fraud prevention while fostering a diverse workforce—over 40% of Fraud.net’s department leaders are women or ethnically diverse.

For more information about Cathy Ross’s achievements or Fraud.net’s award-winning solutions, please contact us today.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net is an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-based platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automates customer onboarding and compliance workflows. Fraud.net’s solutions leverage no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, enabling companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more at Fraud.net.

About Women in Tech Global Awards

The Women in Tech Global Awards celebrate remarkable achievements in technology, fostering recognition for individuals and organizations breaking barriers and championing diversity. The Ada Lovelace Special Recognition Award honors exceptional leadership and innovation in ICT, particularly in empowering women to excel in STEM.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.