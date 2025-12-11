Quorum Software Appoints Kathleen Creech as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer

People and talent leader to align culture, capability, and growth across Quorum’s global business

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Software , a global leader in energy software, today announced the appointment of Kathleen Creech as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer (CPO). In this role, Creech will lead Quorum’s global People and Talent organization, partnering with the executive team to align the company’s people strategy with business priorities and to deliver a consistent, high-trust employee experience worldwide.Creech brings deep experience leading human resources for global technology companies, with prior CPO roles at Diebold Nixdorf, Snap One, and Manhattan Associates, and senior HR leadership at NCR. Across these roles she has led large, distributed HR teams; implemented modern talent operating models; and advanced leadership development, engagement, and total rewards programs.“Kathleen is a builder who translates strategy into talent outcomes,” said Paul Langenbahn, Chief Executive Officer of Quorum Software. “Her track record transforming HR operating models, scaling leadership capability, and aligning culture to strategy will help us empower every team member to do their best work and create even more value for our customers”.“Quorum’s next HR transformation chapter is about clarity, capability, and culture,” said Kathleen Creech, EVP and Chief People Officer at Quorum Software. “My priority is to equip leaders and teams with the systems and skills that create consistent, high-trust employee experiences—so we move faster, develop talent at every level, and turn strategy into results.”As CPO, Creech will oversee global talent strategy including leadership and manager development, employee engagement, performance and rewards, workforce planning, organizational effectiveness, and inclusion initiatives. She will also partner across the business to modernize HR processes and analytics, ensuring that people decisions are data-driven and that change management and communications help teams adopt new ways of working.About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 50 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

