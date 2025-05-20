Quorum Software and Dragon Oil Forge Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragon Oil and Quorum Software have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), confirming a mutual interest in establishing a strategic collaboration to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency across Dragon Oil’s upstream operations.This collaboration marks a significant step toward aligning Quorum’s advanced technology platforms with Dragon Oil’s strategic performance drivers for 2025, with a shared commitment to innovation, data reliability, and informed decision-making.“We are proud to work strategically with Dragon Oil on their journey toward digital excellence,” said Julian Lambert, Managing Director Middle East, Quorum Software. “This collaboration represents a powerful convergence of vision, technology, and operational insight — one that will unlock new efficiencies and long-term value for Dragon Oil.”Under the MoU, Quorum and Dragon Oil will seek to collaborate to explore and implement advanced digital solutions in crucial areas including Reserves Management, Asset Development & Planning, and Production Data Forecasting.By leveraging Quorum’s expertise in AI, machine learning, and integrated data ecosystems, the two companies aim to improve data visibility, strengthen cross-functional integration, and enhance operational decision-making capabilities.“Digital transformation is central to Dragon Oil’s strategy for sustainable performance,” said Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, Managing Director, Exploration & Production CEO, Dragon Oil. “This MoU is a key milestone that will enable us to strengthen our data foundation, optimize planning processes, and position our business for long-term success.”The collaboration will also seek to promote innovation and continuous improvement through joint workshops and knowledge sharing to ensure alignment with Dragon Oil’s operational priorities and performance goals.The agreement was signed during GOTECH 2025, a premier energy technology conference held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, further underscoring both companies’ commitment to innovation and collaboration at the forefront of the industry.About Dragon OilDragon Oil is an upstream oil and gas exploration, development, and production company wholly owned by the Government of Dubai through the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC). Dragon Oil operates globally with a focus on performance-driven growth, operational excellence, and responsible resource development.About Quorum SoftwareQuorum Software is a leading provider of energy software worldwide, serving more than 1,500 customers across the entire energy value chain in 50 countries. Quorum’s solutions power growth and profitability for energy businesses by connecting people, workflows, and systems with decision-ready data. Twenty-five years ago, we delivered the industry’s first software for gas plant accountants, and today our solutions streamline business operations with industry forward data standards and integrations. The global energy industry trusts Quorum’s experts and applications to successfully navigate the energy transition while delivering value today and into the future. For more information, visit quorumsoftware.com.

