Todd Horton, CEO of KangoHR, Expands National Thought Leadership in Employee Recognition

MIDDLETOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd Horton , CEO and founder of KangoHR and WorldatWork Speaker, is strengthening his profile as a leading expert on employee recognition, workplace trends, HR automation and modern manager soft-skills development as the company positions itself for accelerated growth in 2026. With more than 20 years of experience and millions of recognition awards delivered across global teams, Horton continues to gain visibility through his fast-growing TikTok and LinkedIn channels, podcast appearances and expanded content focused on the evolving dynamics of modern work.KangoHR, founded by Horton in 2009, saw substantial momentum in 2025 through its automated recognition platform, global reward capabilities and the launch of its manager communication and soft-skills training programs. The company now supports HR leaders in automating more than 50 employee recognition moments — including milestones, promotions, birthdays, peer appreciation and cultural celebrations — without adding work to busy HR teams.Over the past year, Horton has broadened his expertise and public presence by producing regular micro-lessons on recognition psychology, Gen Z workplace expectations, manager effectiveness and trends shaping the modern employee experience. His TikTok channel has become a destination for simple, practical workplace advice, while his podcast features, including WorldatWork, have helped cement his role as a commentator on the future of employee engagement.Growing expertise and a clear vision for 2026In 2026, Horton plans to expand his thought-leadership work by releasing:— A library of manager scripts and micro-trainings designed for hybrid teams— Commentary on the evolution of recognition automation— Research-driven insights into workplace culture trends— New content exploring flexible employee rewards and lifestyle stipends— Guidance for HR leaders on building cultures where employees feel consistently seen, appreciated and supportedHorton also plans to deepen KangoHR’s platform capabilities with enhanced integrations, expanded global reward options and new training modules informed by real-world workplace challenges HR teams face today.“Employees want to feel seen, and HR leaders want tools that deliver recognition automatically while still offering a personal touch,” Horton said. “As we look ahead to 2026, the opportunity is clear: combine automation with empathy. At KangoHR, we’re building the modern framework for recognition, rewards and communication at scale.”About Todd HortonTodd Horton is the CEO and founder of KangoHR and a leading voice on employee recognition, workplace culture and modern manager development. Since launching KangoHR in 2009, he has helped organizations deliver millions of recognition moments and adopt automated tools that make employees feel consistently seen. Horton publishes weekly insights on recognition psychology, soft-skills training and emerging workplace trends across TikTok, LinkedIn and industry podcasts. His work focuses on giving HR leaders simple, practical ways to strengthen culture while reducing workload.About KangoHRFounded in 2009, KangoHR is a modern employee experience platform built on the principle of “recognition plus.” The platform automates more than 50 employee recognition moments while also powering spot bonuses, holiday gifts, milestone awards, team celebrations and flexible employee rewards — all within one simple system. KangoHR integrates with HRIS and payroll tools, delivers global rewards and includes optional soft-skills training for managers. Designed for simplicity, automation and scale, KangoHR helps organizations strengthen culture, reduce HR workload and ensure every employee feels consistently seen and appreciated.Media contactKangoHREmail: press@kangohr.comWebsite: www.kangohr.com

