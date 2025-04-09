New from KangoHR: Soft Skills Training That Sparks Real Empathy at Work

Todd Horton talking about inter-generational communication. Logo

ARLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KangoHR Inc., the global leader in employee engagement announced a new offering called The Empathetic Employee Training Program designed to help individuals within an organization communicate better on a more personal, truly human level.The solution focuses on bringing such soft skills as hybrid communication, communicating person-to-person and practicing empathy in a way that is consistent with the leading with impact while also being practical to current trends. It will be fully customized to meet any organization’s needs. It’s usually delivered live or online with real time facilitation and discussion.Current organizations are using this as an informal return to office (RTO) benefit. “It’s a way to encourage more effective communications among managers and employees in a format people prefer these days,” said Todd Horton , CEO.What HR Leaders Are Requesting“A negative result of today’s IM and web chat environment is that it has made us worse at talking to each other as human beings,” Todd continued.“This is a training class that leaves you with the technical ability to build your “soft skills” to become a better communicator and a more effective professional. It is also designed to build skills that maximize those skills necessary to thrive in today’s hybrid/remote world because we will teach you how to interact with people not screens.”Top Skills HR Leaders Want to Build Within their Teams in 2025• Communication• Decision making• Conflict resolution• Hybrid teamwork• Emotional Intelligence• Managing Up• General best practicesHorton added, “Other HR providers are promoting AI tools that help write communications, feedback, and recognition. Based on our data no employee ever asked for their manager to use a robot to tell them “good job”. Our approach is to help your leaders be more like people and not rely on AI where human to human interactions matter the most."Insights from over 3.5 million recognition and feedback moments helped drive the new training curricula.The program builds off the success of KangoHR’s other successful products in employee engagement and rewards. Those global platforms provide the necessary base for this platform and that is what will allow us to build ready-to-go solutions for teams of 8 or 800. KangoHR can also customize the product based on certain skill sets the customer would like to train their teams on.About KangoHRSince 2009, KangoHR has been building trust and satisfaction at work by listening, engaging, and rewarding employees. Their HR platform focuses on employee recognition, engagement, and milestones. Led by a team of organizational behavior experts along with global expertise, they have helped global organizations enhance their HR programs in ways tailored to their cultures.For more information on product and pricing please visit www.kangohr.com/

