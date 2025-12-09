Tijon Fragrance Lab Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2025

Tijon Fragrance Lab Associate Assisting Client at 300+ fragrance Parfum Organ

Tijon Fragrance Lab named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers demonstrating exceptional innovation, growth, and industry leadership.

When Bespoke is the Standard not the Exception” — John Berglund - Founder Tijon Fragrance Lab

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tijon Fragrance Lab , a leader in bespoke fragrance creation and experiential retail announces it has been named one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine ’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2025, recognizing franchise brands demonstrating exceptional innovation, growth, and industry leadership.The annual Top 100 Game Changers list highlights franchise concepts that are transforming the franchising landscape through strong performance, meaningful differentiation, and an ability to meet evolving consumer expectations.“We are deeply honored to be recognized as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers. This distinction underscores our commitment to operational excellence, product integrity, and a franchise model built on both creativity and strong business fundamentals. Tijon’s growth is a testament to our franchisees and the customers who value a truly bespoke experience,” said John Berglund, Founder/CEO, Tijon Fragrance Lab.Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine and FranServe, commented:“2025 marks another powerhouse year for franchising. Brands that earn the Top 100 Game Changers designation have truly gone above and beyond—innovating, inspiring, and making a lasting impact. We are excited to celebrate these FRAN-TASTIC brands leading the charge and #ChangingLives—one franchise at a time.”Franchise Dictionary Magazine reaches more than 350,000 readers, including prospective franchisees and industry professionals. The 2025 Game Changers edition is now live and will highlight Tijon throughout 2026.About Tijon Fragrance Lab: When Bespoke is the Standard not the Exception. Established in Grand Case, Collectivity of Saint Martin in 2007, Tijon brought the methodology of the finest perfumeries of Grasse, France to the French Caribbean. Overseen by a trained Nose who steadfastly refuses to use parabens, mineral oils, sulfates, phthalates, and animal testing, Tijon has assisted 70,000+ clients in developing their own custom fragrance. Tijon is the #1 Non-Beach Tourist Attraction on St. Martin per TripAdvisor reviewers. At present, Tijon franchisees operate 11 franchised locations throughout the United States with 6 additional locations scheduled to be open by Q2 of 2026 with expansion continuing.###

