Tijon Perfumerie and Lab Announces Opening of New Orleans Location
Tijon Perfumerie/Łab Opens in The French Quarter of New Orleans. Signature service an immersive experience to develop and bottle one's own custom fragrance.
While fragrance development may be complex Tijon makes it easy. Participants have described our classes as interactive, unique, fun, and memorable. Even men enjoy constructing nice colognes.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tijon announces its opening on Thursday, November 3rd at 631 Toulouse Street (between Royal and Chartres Streets) in the historic French Quarter. Tijon offers 25 signature perfume scents, their popular Create Your Own Perfume/Cologne classes and The New Orleans Collection; 4 unique scents developed, bottled and only available at Tijon New Orleans.
A signature offering of Tijon is presenting guests the opportunity to explore the enchanting world of fragrance by creating and branding their own personal fragrance. Participants wearing a lab coat receive a workbook and detailed in-person instruction. They choose from over 300 oils mixing the base, middle and top notes into their own bespoke scent. All class participants also receive a gift bag of Tijon signature products.
Three perfume making experiences are offered: One is an extensive 3-hour class; one is a fun 60–90-minute experience where the guest mixes three perfume scents and bottles their favorite; this is our most popular class option. For the time-constrained we also offer a 20-minute introduction experience.
According to John Berglund, Founder of Tijon and Master Perfumer “While fragrance development may be complex Tijon makes it easy; the hardest task for most participants is naming their perfume or cologne! The activity is highly rated and yes … even men enjoy constructing nice colognes! Participants have described our classes as interactive, unique, fun, and memorable.”
Tijon retains each client’s unique formulation allowing easy reordering their custom scent as a perfume, cologne, lotion, crème, massage or body oil and home/linen mist.
Over 18,000 clients have created their custom perfume at Tijon to-date. In St. Martin, French West Indies Tijon classes are an activity in the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame with a 5 Star rating for over 5 years.
John added “Having the opportunity to serve New Orleans residents and visitors is a dream come true. New Orleans has been called the Northernmost Caribbean City where the history, food, architecture, dance, and music and now parfum intertwines.” Mr. Berglund will be in residence at the New Orleans location through February 2023.
Tijon New Orleans is open 10 am to 5:30 pm Thursday through Monday and by appointment on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
About Tijon: Tijon originated on the island of St. Martin in the French Caribbean where it retains its original location in Grand Case along with a location in Charleston, S.C. Tijon has taken the best practices of the perfumeries of Grasse, France and placed a tropical orientation attainable for all to participate, learn and enjoy.
FOR MORE INFORMATION contact nola@tijon.com or visit www.tijon.com
