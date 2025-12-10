Submit Release
Goodman Commercial Real Estate Delivers Sale of Industrial Warehouse Property in Denver’s North Central Corridor

Goodman Commercial Brokerage and Management, Denver, CO

Goodman Commercial Real Estate specializes in commercial real estate brokerage and property management throughout the greater Denver area.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the successful sale of 4221 Steele Street, a well-located industrial property in Denver’s North Central Industrial Corridor. The 3,800-square-foot building, situated on a 0.31-acre lot and originally constructed in 1950, was acquired by GES Building Holding Corporation for $1,136,000.

Positioned within one of Denver’s most established industrial districts, the property offers excellent connectivity to major transportation routes and the greater metro area. Demand for smaller, infill industrial facilities remains strong in Denver, as users continue to seek functional, well-located space near the urban core.

