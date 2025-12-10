Goodman Commercial Real Estate Delivers Sale of Industrial Warehouse Property in Denver’s North Central Corridor

Goodman Commercial Real Estate specializes in commercial real estate brokerage and property management throughout the greater Denver area.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the successful sale of 4221 Steele Street, a well-located industrial property in Denver’s North Central Industrial Corridor. The 3,800-square-foot building, situated on a 0.31-acre lot and originally constructed in 1950, was acquired by GES Building Holding Corporation for $1,136,000.Positioned within one of Denver’s most established industrial districts, the property offers excellent connectivity to major transportation routes and the greater metro area. Demand for smaller, infill industrial facilities remains strong in Denver, as users continue to seek functional, well-located space near the urban core.Interested in selling your property or learning more about the market? Contact:Goodman Commercial Real Estate, LLCGustavo Venegas(720) 440-6270789 Sherman St, Ste 660, Denver, CO 80203

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.