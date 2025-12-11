Goodman Commercial Real Estate Completes Sale of 16,260-SF Industrial Property in Commerce City
The property features a fenced yard, significant power capacity, skylights, and multiple bridge cranes, including 3-ton and 5-ton cranes, supporting a wide range of industrial uses. The facility includes two 10'×10' drive-in doors, two 12'×14' doors, one 14'×14' door, and an interior dock, with clear heights ranging from 17 to 21 feet. The I-2 zoning (Commerce City) provides flexibility for manufacturing, distribution, and service-based operators.
With excellent access to I-270, the property is strategically positioned within one of the Denver metro area’s most active industrial corridors. The sale reflects continued demand for functional mid-size industrial facilities that combine shop, warehouse, and improved yard components.
Goodman Commercial Real Estate is proud to have represented this transaction and continues to provide expert guidance across the Colorado industrial market.
