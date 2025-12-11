Goodman Commercial Real Estate Completes Sale of 16,260-SF Industrial Property in Commerce City

Goodman Commercial Real Estate specializes in commercial real estate brokerage and property management throughout the greater Denver area. Goodman offers a wide range of services, including industrial, office, retail, and land investment sales, as well as

The sale reflects continued demand for functional mid-size industrial facilities that combine shop, warehouse, and improved yard components.” — Mark Goodman, Principal, SIOR

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodman Commercial Real Estate is pleased to announce the successful sale of 5151 E. 56th Avenue, a 16,260-square-foot industrial shop/office property located in Commerce City. The building sits on a 38,768-square-foot site and was originally constructed in 1966, offering a versatile mix of manufacturing, warehouse, and office space.The property features a fenced yard, significant power capacity, skylights, and multiple bridge cranes, including 3-ton and 5-ton cranes, supporting a wide range of industrial uses. The facility includes two 10'×10' drive-in doors, two 12'×14' doors, one 14'×14' door, and an interior dock, with clear heights ranging from 17 to 21 feet. The I-2 zoning (Commerce City) provides flexibility for manufacturing, distribution, and service-based operators.With excellent access to I-270, the property is strategically positioned within one of the Denver metro area’s most active industrial corridors. The sale reflects continued demand for functional mid-size industrial facilities that combine shop, warehouse, and improved yard components.Goodman Commercial Real Estate is proud to have represented this transaction and continues to provide expert guidance across the Colorado industrial market.________________________________________Interested in selling your property or learning more about the market? Contact:Goodman Commercial Real Estate, LLCGustavo VenegasDrew GoodmanMark Goodman(720) 440-6270789 Sherman St, Ste 660, Denver, CO 80203

