Lincoln-Irving Elementary Renamed Robert Ontiveros Elementary School in Honor of Local Visionary and Group O Founder

“We are honored that his name will continue to inspire future generations in the community that shaped him.” ” — Ontiveros Family

MILAN, IL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Moline-Coal Valley School District has officially announced that Lincoln-Irving Elementary School will be renamed Robert Ontiveros Elementary School, honoring the life and legacy of Robert “Bob” Ontiveros, founder of Group O, nationally respected business leader, and lifelong advocate for the Floreciente neighborhood where he grew up.For the Ontiveros family and Group O, the tribute carries deep meaning. “This is more than a school renaming. It’s a celebration of the values Bob lived every day: hard work, generosity, and belief in the potential of every child,” the family shared. “We are honored that his name will continue to inspire future generations in the community that shaped him.”A Legacy Rooted in CommunityBob Ontiveros’ story began in Moline’s Floreciente neighborhood. In 1974, he and his wife, Blenda, founded Bi-State Packaging from the back of their family station wagon — the small venture that eventually grew into Group O, now one of the nation’s largest Hispanic-owned companies with more than 1,000 employees across 40 locations.Throughout his life, Bob remained deeply committed to expanding opportunity in the region. His philanthropic leadership supported education, economic development, and accessible healthcare, benefiting organizations such as the Black Hawk College Foundation, Augustana College, Western Illinois University, Niabi Zoological Association, and the Community Health Care Clinic. In Floreciente, the Ontiveros family helped revitalize the neighborhood through initiatives like Mercado on Fifth, West Gateway Partners, and ongoing support for youth-focused programs.A Fitting Honor for a Lifetime of ImpactAmong his many recognitions, Bob received the Order of Lincoln, Illinois’ highest award — a meaningful connection as Lincoln-Irving Elementary adopts his name. The school’s renaming serves as a lasting reminder of his belief that strong communities grow through investment in people, opportunity, and education.Group O and the Ontiveros family will continue supporting students, educators, and programs that strengthen the Floreciente community under the school’s new name.About Group O: Group O is a business process outsourcer specializing in packaging, incentive marketing, supply chain, and mobile device testing solutions. Headquartered in Milan, Illinois, and with major operations in Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico Group O employs more than 1,000 professionals.Founded in 1974 as a small, Hispanic family-owned packaging company, Group O has expanded into a thriving multi-faceted business enterprise still owned by the Ontiveros family. For more information, please visit GROUPO.COM.

