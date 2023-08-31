Group O is One of the First to Offer Innovative 30% PCR Content Machine-Grade Stretch Film in US
Group O Inc. is one of the first packaging distributors to offer an innovative 30% PCR Content Machine-Grade Stretch Film in North America
We are excited to be one of the first in North America to offer PCR machine-grade stretch film. We look forward to making a significant impact on our clients' and partners' sustainability initiatives.”MILAN, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging solutions provider Group O has been selected as one of the only distributors in North America to offer a new product that redefines sustainability in packaging. That product is a first-ever machine-grade stretch film with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. This product marks a significant leap forward in the realm of packaging, where cutting-edge performance meets sustainability, shaping the future of responsible commerce.
The 30% PCR Recycled Content Machine-Grade Stretch Film: A New Frontier in Packaging:
This stretch film merges innovative technology with eco-conscious practices, delivering a sustainable product without sacrificing quality and strength. What truly sets this film apart is its incorporation of 30% PCR content which reduces reliance on virgin plastics and drives circular practices. Moreover, the film maintains exceptional load stability to protect products during transit preventing loss and damage. Available in 67, 80, and 90-gauge options, it boasts a nearly 300% stretch capability to accommodate various packaging applications.
Benefits for Businesses:
Amid a global emphasis on environmental responsibility, this product enables businesses to align their packaging strategies with their sustainability goals without compromising operational efficiency or productivity levels.
Marissa Lundberg, National Account Manager at Group O, Inc., expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Group O is excited to be one of the first distributors in North America to offer PCR machine-grade stretch film. After three years of anticipation, this innovative product is finally here. We look forward to making an impact on our clients' and partners' sustainability initiatives."
Embracing a Greener Future:
The much-anticipated product launch coincides with Pack Expo in Las Vegas, NV, from September 11 to 13 where Group O will demonstrate this groundbreaking solution and provide insight into its transformative potential. Pack Expo is the largest, most comprehensive packaging trade show featuring cutting-edge processing and packaging innovation. Group O is proud to deliver solutions for a greener, more sustainable world through forward-looking solutions.
About Group O:
Group O is a business process outsourcer specializing in packaging, incentive marketing, supply chain, and mobile device testing solutions. Group O is committed to providing solutions designed to reduce or offset our clients' carbon footprint through waste reduction efforts, efficiency programs, automation, and technology. A certified Hispanic MBE, Group O is headquartered in Milan, Illinois, and with major operations in Minnesota, Texas, and Mexico Group O employs more than 1,500 professionals. Founded in 1974 as a small, family-run packaging company, Group O has grown into a thriving $950 million enterprise with world-class industry experience under the leadership of the Ontiveros family. For more information, please visit GROUPO.COM.
