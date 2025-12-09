Concord Man Who Sold Fraudulent Sports Memorabilia Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

OAKLAND – Daniel Damato pleaded guilty in federal court this afternoon to wire fraud in connection with his sales of fraudulent sports memorabilia. Damato also admitted that he attempted to obstruct the FBI’s investigation into his criminal conduct.

Damato, 42, of Concord, California, was charged by information on October 20, 2025, with one count of wire fraud. The information alleged that between 2022 and 2024, Damato, a sports memorabilia dealer, doctored and gave false provenance to valuable items to make them appear as authentic sports collectibles, and then attempted to sell the items to unsuspecting buyers at inflated prices.

In pleading guilty, Damato admitted that in 2023, he sold for $100,000 a baseball bat that he falsely represented as having been used by Willie Mays in the 1954 World Series. Despite his assertions to the contrary, the bat Damato sold for $100,000 had not been used in the 1954 World Series and was in fact a “factory error” bat that was an inch shorter than what Mays used during his career. After the victim buyer sent Damato $100,000 for the supposedly game-used bat, Damato did not send him anything.

Damato also sold other fraudulent items, including a jersey he falsely marketed as having been worn in a game by Mays that Damato sold for $50,000.

After the FBI executed a search warrant on his residence in October 2024, Damato contacted at least one potential witness in an attempt to obstruct the government’s investigation into his conduct.

United States Attorney Craig H. Missakian and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Agustin Lopez made the announcement.

Damato’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 23, 2026, before District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín. Damato faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence will be imposed by the Court after consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Abraham Fine is prosecuting the case with the assistance of Amala James. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI.