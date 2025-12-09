Alternative Utility Services Partners with 3Degrees to Offer Renewable Energy Certificates Through Online Marketplace

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alternative Utility Services, Inc. (AUS) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with 3Degrees , a leading global climate solutions provider and Certified B Corporation. This collaboration enables AUS customers to seamlessly purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) through the 3Degrees Marketplace, advancing their sustainability goals with ease and transparency.Through this partnership, AUS will leverage 3Degrees’ robust online platform to provide businesses and organizations with access to high-quality RECs that support renewable energy generation across the U.S. Customers can now transact directly on the marketplace using AUS’s unique referral link, ensuring a streamlined experience and trusted sourcing.Why RECs Matter:• Each REC represents 1 megawatt-hour (MWh) of renewable electricity generated and delivered to the grid.• Purchasing RECs allows organizations to claim zero emissions for that portion of electricity use, reducing reported Scope 2 emissions under the GHG Protocol market-based method.• On average, 1 MWh of renewable energy avoids 0.4–0.9 metric tons of CO₂ emissions, depending on the regional grid mix.Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Simple Online Access: AUS clients can purchase RECs through a secure, user-friendly marketplace.• Verified Impact: All RECs offered meet rigorous standards, helping organizations credibly reduce their carbon footprint.• Expert Support: AUS and 3Degrees bring decades of combined experience in energy solutions and sustainability.“AUS is committed to helping our clients achieve their clean energy objectives,” said Fritz Kreiss, President of Alternative Utility Services. “Partnering with 3Degrees allows us to offer a best-in-class solution for REC procurement, making sustainability more accessible than ever.”This partnership reflects AUS’s dedication to empowering businesses with innovative tools to meet renewable energy targets and demonstrate environmental leadership. For more information or to start purchasing RECs , visit ausenergy.com or contact AUS at info@ausenergy.com.

