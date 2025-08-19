Onsite Utility Launches Water Meters-as-a-Service for Municipalities to Capture Missing Revenue

Onsite Utility Services Capital launches dedicated fund for cities to convert from pulse meters to digital and auto meter reading.

DELAVAN, WI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OUS Capital ( www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Pulse water meters after several years tend to under report the amount of water by up to 30% which means your water and sewer revenue is 30% less than it should be. While water treatment and wastewater treatment consume about 4% of all the electricity consumed in the US, the costs for the city continue to grow every year. The high cost of reading meters manually in today’s digital world is no longer cost effective. But replacing water meters to digital is a major capital expense that often keeps the municipality from upgrading.Fritz Kreiss (Onsite’s CEO) commented “Upgrading to digital water meters and AMR requires a comprehensive engineering study which often is the only step a city takes because of the large capital expense ranging from $30 to $150 million depending on the number of meters and auto meter reading equipment required. Onsite, through its Infrastructure-as-a-Service Capital Fund removes the CapEx barrier for a city to upgrade to digital using Water Meters-as-a-Service platform providing for a cash flow positive upgrade for the city.”Fritz Kreiss added, “City budgets for everything have been rising rapidly the past few years and upgrading technology is a necessity to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Water Meters-as-a-Service allows the municipality to upgrade technology and reduce costs with a positive revenue for their budget without taking on debt or impacting their credit. If you are a city with a stalled infrastructure problem or a meter manufacturer with a stalled project, Onsite could be the solution ”Onsite Utility Services works nationwide and has just entered the Mexican market.About Onsite Utility Services CapitalSince 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy-as-a-service investment platform, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.

