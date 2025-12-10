Gelatin Market Share Gelatin Market Size Gelatin Market Forecast

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gelatin Market to Surpass $4 billion in 2029. Within the broader Food And Beverages industry, which is expected to be $8,783 billion by 2029, the Gelatin market is estimated to account for nearly 0.05% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Gelatin Market in 2029

Western Europe will be the largest region in the gelatin market in 2029, valued at $1,330 million. The market is expected to grow from $951 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growing health consciousness and rising demand in the food and beverage industry.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Gelatin Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the gelatin market in 2029, valued at $1,012 million. The market is expected to grow from $735 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rising meat and processed food consumption and rising meat and processed food consumption.

What will be Largest Segment in the Gelatin Market in 2029?

The gelatin market is segmented by raw material into pig skin, bovine hides and cattle bones. The pig skin market will be the largest segment of the gelatin market segmented by raw material, accounting for 45% or $1,811 million of the total in 2029. The pig skin market will be supported by its high collagen content, which contributes to the production of high-quality gelatin, the affordability of pig skin as a raw material, advancements in processing technologies that enhance gelatin extraction efficiency, rising consumer preference for gelatin-based products in the cosmetic industry, its suitability for halal and kosher-certified products and the increasing demand for porcine-based gelatin in food products.

The gelatin market is segmented by function into thickener, stabilizer and gelling agent. The stabilizer market will be the largest segment of the gelatin market segmented by function, accounting for 46% or $1,837 million of the total in 2029. The stabilizer market will be supported by gelatin's ability to maintain product consistency and texture under varying conditions, the increasing demand for stabilizers in beverages, desserts and dairy products, its use in reducing the risk of ingredient separation in emulsions, the growing popularity of stabilized jellies and gummy products, advancements in stabilizing formulations to improve shelf life and the rising need for stabilizers in food packaging materials and increasing adoption in clean-label products that prioritize natural stabilizers.

The gelatin market is segmented by application into food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, personal care, photography and other applications. The food and beverages market will be the largest segment of the gelatin market segmented by application, accounting for 57% or $2,293 million of the total in 2029. The food and beverages market will be supported by the growing consumer demand for gelatin in processed foods, its application in a wide range of food products such as candies, desserts and dairy products, increasing adoption of gelatin as a natural ingredient in clean-label foods, the growing popularity of gelatin-based snack products, rising awareness about the health benefits of gelatin, advancements in food product formulations that leverage gelatin's functional properties and the ongoing trend towards gelatin being used in plant-based and vegan food alternatives.

What is the expected CAGR for the Gelatin Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the gelatin market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Gelatin Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global gelatin market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries worldwide.

Growth Of The Cosmetic And Personal Care Industry - The growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry will become a key driver of growth in the gelatin market by 2029. Gelatin, valued for its multifunctional properties, is widely used in cosmetics as a binder, emulsifier and thickening agent in products like lotions, shampoos and anti-aging treatments. Its collagen-rich composition enhances skin elasticity and hydration, making it essential for anti-aging formulations. Additionally, gelatin’s high protein content supports hair and nail health, driving its popularity in beauty products aligned with holistic and health-conscious trends. As a result, the growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Meat And Processed Food Consumption- The rising meat and processed food consumption will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the gelatin market by 2029. Gelatin is essential in processed foods like snacks, confectionery, dairy products and sauces, where it acts as a gelling agent, stabilizer and thickener, improving texture and shelf life. In the meat industry, it enhances the texture and moisture retention in products like sausages and deli meats. As the demand for processed and meat-based foods rises, the need for gelatin increases as well. Consequently, the rising meat and processed food consumption capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand In The Food And Beverage Industry - The rising demand in the food and beverage industry within digital manufacturing processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the gelatin market by 2029. Gelatin is widely used in the food and beverage industry for products like gummies, marshmallows and ice cream, offering texture and stability. With the rise in demand for functional foods, gelatin is increasingly included in formulations for its health benefits, such as supporting digestion and joint health. Advancements in food technology are enabling manufacturers to incorporate gelatin into a broader range of products, enhancing its functionality and texture. Therefore, this rising demand in the food and beverage industry operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand From The Pharmaceutical Industry - The rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the gelatin market by 2029. Gelatin is widely used in pharmaceutical capsules and tablets due to its ease of swallowing, quick dissolution and ability to encapsulate a variety of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). As a natural, biocompatible product derived from collagen, it is safe and suitable for drug delivery systems. The growing demand for health supplements, vitamins and over-the-counter medications, especially among aging populations, further boosts its use in the pharmaceutical industry. Consequently, the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Global Gelatin Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the pig skin gelatin market, the gelatin as stabilizers market, and the gelatin food & beverages market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising demand for functional foods, increasing use of gelatin in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and growing adoption in food processing as a stabilizer and additive. This growth reflects the expanding application of gelatin-based solutions across multiple industries, enabling enhanced product functionality, improved texture and stability, and versatile ingredient applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader global gelatin industry.

The gelatin in food & beverages market by $683 million, the pig skin gelatin market is projected to grow by $552 million, the gelatin as stabilizers market by $529 million the over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

