Volie Launches Pulse: Revolutionizing Call Intelligence with AI-Powered Insights

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Volie , the leading provider of automotive BDC software, announces the launch of Pulse , a new AI-powered solution under the Volie Intelligence suite. Pulse transforms how dealership and BDC teams manage and optimize call performance with real-time, actionable insights.Pulse listens to 100% of calls, generates summaries, and delivers data-backed insights that improve productivity and customer outcomes. Built directly into Volie, it fits seamlessly into existing workflows, allowing agents, managers, and dealership leaders to focus on what matters—meaningful interactions and business growth.With Pulse, BDC agents eliminate manual note-taking and spend more time connecting with customers. Managers can easily monitor team performance, and dealership leaders gain unbiased visibility into call activity that helps drive revenue.Traditionally, BDC managers reviewed only a few calls daily, tracked performance with spreadsheets, and struggled to identify coaching needs. This manual process was inconsistent and time-consuming.Pulse changes everything. “Pulse is more than a tool—it’s a virtual assistant,” said Scott Davis, President and Co-Founder of Volie. “It empowers teams with actionable data, ensures no call is missed, and makes training and performance management effortless.”Pulse flags calls with negative sentiment or unresolved issues so managers can focus on what matters. Dashboards highlight coaching opportunities and top performers, providing actionable insights for targeted development.Key features include AI-generated summaries and follow-up tasks, sentiment analysis, searchable transcriptions, and a BDC Manager Dashboard for real-time performance monitoring. Pulse identifies areas for coaching and improvement, helping managers lead more effectively and support their teams.By automating routine tasks and surfacing insights, Pulse boosts productivity, improves customer satisfaction, and enhances onboarding. With consistent feedback, new agents ramp up faster, leading to greater confidence and long-term retention.With Pulse, Volie continues to lead in BDC innovation, providing dealerships with the tools to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.About VolieBased in Fort Myers, FL, Volie is the leading communication software for the automotive industry. Built for dealers and BDCs, Volie unifies data management, automated campaigns, and omnichannel communication—including calls, email, and text—into one platform that increases productivity and supports business continuity.###

