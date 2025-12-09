Ann Harris Is set to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ann Harris, author and pet loss grief advocate, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on validating the profound grief of pet loss and fostering compassionate support for pet owners.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Harris will explore how to honor the deep human-animal bond and navigate pet loss grief with empathy. She breaks down how compassionate resources and community support can provide comfort and hope. Viewers will walk away with a renewed understanding of pet loss as a valid form of grief and practical tools to support themselves or others.“Pet loss grief is real and deserves compassion,” said Harris.Ann’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/ann-harris

