2025 Minnesota Student Survey results show improvements

Dec. 9, 2025

Today, state official released results from the 2025 Minnesota Student Survey, which show students reporting stronger connections to their schools and improvements in overall physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The Minnesota Student Survey is one of the longest-running youth surveys in the nation, amplifying student voices across metro and Greater Minnesota schools. Schools and communities statewide use the data to improve programs, supports and services for young people.

Minnesota students across the state reported encouraging improvements compared to 2022 when asked about school climate, bullying, out-of-school activities, healthy eating, mental health, substance use, connections with school and family, and many other topics.

The survey shows a heartening reversal of a decades long trend of declining mental health among Minnesota students. A group of mental health measures – related to anxiety and depression, suicidal ideation and comfort with talking with school mental health resources when feeling stressed or upset – show an improvement from 2022 for all students. The percentage of 11th grade students considering suicide was at its lowest in more than a decade.

“Though students continue to struggle with mental health, the current survey shows some positive trends and reversals toward improved wellbeing and healthier behaviors that are encouraging to see,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. “We can build on this momentum by continuing to foster safe environments that make young people feel included, engaged and like they belong. In the survey, about 40% of students reported one or more adverse childhood experiences, which highlights the importance of supporting Minnesota families to secure basic needs, such as food and health care, and address the root causes and adverse effects of incarceration, homelessness and substance misuse.”

“This survey shows that focused efforts by schools and educators, supported by state investments, have increased a sense of belonging at school. Work to re-establish strong connections between schools, students and families is paying off. Students feel safer, less anxious and more engaged. Belonging drives learning. When students feel safe, supported and nourished, they are more engaged and ready to learn,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Education Willie Jett. “The information we learn from the Minnesota Student Survey is vital to supporting state and local decisionmakers and practitioners. The data helped Minnesota know where to invest in the 2023 legislative session, and those investments are paying off.”

Students reported other positive behaviors related to school and afterschool programs:

An increase in overall educational engagement.

An increase in students reporting they believe their teachers and others in their lives care about them.

An increase in reporting that an adult in school helped connect them with post-secondary career and educational opportunities.

A decrease in missing school because of anxiety, not feeling safe, being bored or not interested in school, and other reasons.

Students reported other positive behaviors related to health:

An increase in improved general health.

An increase in fruit and vegetable consumption.

A decrease in substance use, including tobacco, alcohol and cannabis.

A decrease in sexual activity.

Students reported positive experiences related to safety:

An increase in high school students feeling safe at school.

A decrease in cyberbullying.

A decrease in students reporting at least one adverse childhood experience (ACE).

For the first time, the survey asked about technologies, like social media and screen time, that may have an effect on student health and learning.

Social media: About 90% of high school students reported using social media every day, and many noted it can be problematic. Of 11th graders who use social media, about 4 out of 10 students say they may have a problem with spending too much time on social media, and many believe it’s contributing to them having trouble getting homework, chores or other major responsibilities done.

Screen time: Students report screen time infringing on their sleep. More than half of high school students reported using technology between midnight and 5 a.m. on a school night at least once per week, and nearly one in five reported using technology during those hours every school night.

Another first for the survey was to ask youth about gun violence. The survey found that 6% of high school students reported witnessing people use guns to threaten or hurt someone.

About the survey

The Minnesota Student Survey is conducted every three years and began in 1989. More than 119,000 fifth, eighth, ninth, and 11th grade students completed the survey in 2025. All results are anonymous.

All school districts and charter schools are invited to participate. The Minnesota Departments of Corrections, Education, Health, Human Services and Public Safety collaborate with schools to administer the survey.

School boards and communities use their district’s data to set their own goals and priorities. In addition, many public and private organizations statewide use the data to tailor solutions for local needs and seek funding. For example, Horizon Public Health in west central Minnesota has used Minnesota Student Survey data to support over $4 million in competitive grants to help keep youth healthy and safe in Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Grant and Douglas counties. Student survey data has helped secure funding for school-linked mental health grants and e-cigarette prevention. Minnesota researchers also use the data to learn more about school absenteeism and how school-based mental health can prevent suicide attempts.

