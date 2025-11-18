Public hearing set for Dec. 2 on changes in services provided at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center

News Release

Nov. 18, 2025

Contact information

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will hold a public hearing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, covering several changes in services provided at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.

According to the filed submission, Allina Health Faribault’s birth center will close on Dec. 1 with all labor and delivery services consolidated to Owatonna Hospital. Additionally, Faribault Medical Center will no longer provide emergency surgical coverage during evenings and weekends starting on Dec. 1 and, effective May 7, 2026, will no longer admit pediatric patients.

The hearing, which will include both an in-person and virtual option to provide a forum for the community to discuss the change in services, will be hosted by MDH’s Health Regulation Division in the lower-level conference room of the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center (200 State Ave, Faribault, MN 55021).

Participants interested in joining the public hearing virtually may do so via the Microsoft Teams event: Allina Health Faribault Medical Center Public Hearing or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 522 391 020#.

More information about the hearing, including accessibility accommodations and a form for submitting public comment, can be found on the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center Public Hearing webpage of the MDH website.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services or cessation in offering certain services. Details regarding the legislation are available at Minnesota Statutes 144.555.

-MDH-

Media inquiries:

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us