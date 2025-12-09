Asthma Canada Urges People with Asthma to Prepare for Cold-Weather Challenges

Asthma Canada logo Jeffrey Beach | President & CEO of Asthma Canada Asthma Canada: Winter Wellness Webinar

Six Tips to Keep Your Asthma Under Control During the Winter Months

TORONTO,, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures drop across Canada, people living with asthma face new seasonal challenges. Cold, dry air can irritate the airways, causing coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath – and for some, these symptoms can lead to emergency visits or hospitalization.“Cold weather can trigger asthma symptoms, but with the right preparation and management plan, people with asthma can enjoy a safe and symptom-free winter,” says Jeffrey Beach, President & CEO, Asthma Canada. “It’s important to stay proactive and reach out for support whenever you need it.”To help people manage their asthma during this critical period, Asthma Canada has put together six essential tips to help keep individuals safe and well throughout the winter.6 Winter Wellness Tips for People with Asthma1. Check in with Your Healthcare ProfessionalRegular follow-ups ensure your asthma treatment stays on track. If you need additional information or support, Asthma Canada’s HelpLine is available to help you manage your asthma effectively this winter.2. Follow Your Asthma Action PlanMake sure your Asthma Action Plan is current and reviewed with your healthcare provider. A clear plan helps you recognize early signs of worsening asthma and take action quickly. Download your Asthma Action Plan now from asthma.ca 3. Take Your Controller MedicationContinue taking your daily controller medication, even when you feel well. These medications reduce airway inflammation and help prevent symptoms. Using a spacer can improve medication delivery and effectiveness.4. Be Prepared for an Asthma EmergencyAlways carry your reliever inhaler and know the steps in your Asthma Action Plan for managing sudden symptoms or emergencies.5. Stay Up to Date on VaccinationsRespiratory infections are major asthma triggers. Protect yourself by staying current on vaccines, including flu, pneumococcal, RSV, shingles, and COVID-19.6. Know Your Winter Triggers & How to Manage Them• Cold air: Cover your nose and mouth with a scarf or mask to warm the air before breathing.• Indoor triggers: Clean regularly to reduce dust, mould, and pet dander. Avoid smoke from fireplaces and use unscented products when possible.• Stress: Winter can be isolating and stressful. Take care of your mental health with regular exercise, relaxation techniques, and by staying connected with friends and family.For more asthma management resources or to download “Asthma Winter Wellness Tips” as a PDF, visit asthma.ca/winter On January 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time, Asthma Canada will be joined by Dr. Alan Kaplan, Family Physician with a special interest in respiratory medicine and a member of Asthma Canada’s Medical Advisory Committee. Dr. Kaplan will share practical, evidence-based guidance on protecting your lungs during the winter months in the webinar “Breathe Easy This Winter: Managing Asthma in Cold Weather.” Register now About Asthma CanadaAsthma Canada is the only national registered charity solely dedicated to helping Canadians with asthma lead healthy, symptom-free lives. We provide education, advocacy, and research support to improve asthma care and raise awareness of the seriousness of the disease.About Asthma in Canada:• Over 4.8 million people are living with asthma in Canadao Including over 900,000 children under 19 and over 900,000 adults over 65• As many as 465,000 people living with asthma in Canada have severe asthmao Including over 45,000 children under 19• Asthma is Canada’s third most chronic disease• Over 300 families lose a loved one to asthma each year• $4.2 billion is the expected cost of asthma to the Canadian economy by 2030 annually• 317 people are diagnosed with asthma every day in Canada• 80,000 visits are made to the emergency room each year because of asthma attacks• Some people in Canada are hit harder by asthma; it is 40% more prevalent among First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities than the general population in Canada.

