Ballots for the North Dakota Chief Justice will be opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Ballots for the Chief Justice will be opened at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 in the Levine Conference Room at the Supreme Court.   The event will be livestreamed.  Information on how to access the livestream can be found here: https://www.ndcourts.gov/chief-justice-elections

