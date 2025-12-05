Kelly Hutton Presents at International Association for Court Administration (IACA) Conference in Dubai.

Kelly Hutton, serving as President of the National Association for Court Management (NACM), recently represented the organization on the international stage at the International Association for Court Administration (IACA) Conference in Dubai. The event brought together court leaders from around the world to discuss innovation, professional development, and the evolving needs of judicial systems.

Hutton joined a delegation of NACM leaders, including several past presidents and current board members. Together with Tina Mattison, NACM Past President, Hutton presented “Empowering Court Leaders Worldwide: Advancing Education and Career Development through NACM’s CORE® Programs.” The session introduced conference delegates to the history and purpose of NACM’s CORE® curriculum, explored its educational pathways, and showcased real-world examples of how courts have adopted CORE® to build staff capacity and strengthen organizational culture. They highlighted educational programming in North Dakota and its use of the CORE® curriculum and the CORE® Champion Program. Their presentation emphasized the vital role that professional development plays in empowering court employees, enhancing leadership readiness, and improving court operations. Delegates responded enthusiastically, noting the relevance of NACM’s tools and resources to courts across diverse regions and structures.

In addition to the presentation, Hutton was honored with the opportunity to address the entire conference, highlighting NACM’s expanding global impact and the organization’s commitment to supporting court leaders through education, research, and community. The presence of NACM’s publications—particularly the Court Administrator Guide—and frequent references to NACM throughout the program underscored the association’s respected role in shaping modern court administration.

NACM’s participation at IACA, including its investment in sending a representative, reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the court administration profession and ensuring that leaders worldwide have access to the tools, guidance, and training needed to serve the public effectively. Through this global engagement, NACM continues to foster collaboration, inspire innovation, and advance excellence in courts around the world.

Ms. Hutton currently serves as the North Dakota Courts Unit 1 Administrator, and has been selected to serve as the next Deputy State Court Administrator, effective December 29, 2025.