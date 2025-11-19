SC25 - St. Louis

AmericanAI today announced the launch of ShareMax, a groundbreaking digital platform that powers and manages AI-based professional societies

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AmericanAI today announced the launch of ShareMax, a groundbreaking digital platform that powers and manages AI-based professional societies.

Developed as a “Society-as-a-Platform” system, ShareMax provides the infrastructure for creating governed, intelligent ecosystems that unite learning, collaboration, research, and certification within a single, modular environment.

“ShareMax is more than a platform – it’s the infrastructure for the next generation of human and machine collaboration,” said Dr. Al Naqvi, CEO of AmericanAI. “We’re giving industries and professions the ability to reinvent themselves through AI-native ecosystems that are intelligent, self-governing, and built for the future of work.”

From Concept to Infrastructure

ShareMax operationalizes the vision first introduced through AmericanAI’s AI Societies initiative. Each society is guided by its own AI-centered Body of Knowledge (BOK) – a structured foundation of models, processes, and ethical standards. ShareMax is the environment where those BOKs are authored, expanded, and lived.

The platform supports stand-alone organizations but can also serve as a dockable knowledge pod, allowing existing associations or legacy societies to integrate directly into the AI framework without rebuilding their structures. This adapter-based model accelerates digital transformation by turning traditional organizations into AI-ready ecosystems.

A Modular Digital Society OS

Unlike conventional membership or learning platforms, ShareMax functions as a Digital Society Operating System (OS). Every society built on ShareMax launches with integrated Spaces for knowledge creation, credentialing, community engagement, governance and ethics, collaboration and research, outreach and advocacy, leadership, and an Agentic Suite of AI tools – all connected through a unified dashboard.

The Agentic Suite provides access to specially trained agents on the Society’s BOK with capabilities such as personalized guidance, content curation, assessment, and workflow automation – enabling professionals to collaborate with the most advanced models in their field. This collaboration allows each society to operate as a living, adaptive knowledge system.

“We engineered ShareMax as a modular operating system for digital societies,” said Nur Naqvi, CTO of AmericanAI. “Every component, from governance to agentic intelligence, is designed to help organizations build and scale AI societies that evolve as their knowledge evolves.”

Empowering the Workforce of the AI Economy

ShareMax directly addresses the workforce disruption created by rapid AI adoption. By enabling organizations to launch domain-specific AI societies, it provides structured environments for reskilling and professional reinvention. Through continuous collaboration and certification, professionals can transition existing expertise into AI-relevant capability – ensuring their fields remain vital in the new artificial intelligence economy.

With ShareMax, AmericanAI transforms its AI Societies vision into reality – providing the infrastructure where knowledge, governance, and innovation converge to build the professions of the future.

About AmericanAI

AmericanAI is a pioneering applied research, professional education, and advanced technology organization dedicated to architecting the future of intelligence for national security, government, and enterprise missions. At the core of AmericanAI’s work is the development of sovereign, defense-grade AI systems and original cognitive architectures that strengthen national resilience and mission readiness. AmericanAI’s technology ecosystem includes the Tower Hills Platform, a decentralized cognitive network designed for autonomous, distributed, and contested environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.