Juhahn Jones Hosts Los Angeles Red-Carpet Premiere of ‘Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis’ on December 11

Los Angeles Movie Premiere

Packed with love, laughs, and real holiday moments, we hope this becomes a new Christmas favorite on your holiday movie list.” — Juhahn Jones

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actor, comedian, and creator Juhahn Jones will host a special Los Angeles red-carpet premiere and holiday screening for the new original film Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis on Thursday, December 11 at 251 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012.Jones, who stars as Joe, is bringing fans, friends, industry peers, influencers, and media together for an exclusive celebration as the film makes its national debut on BET+ the same day. A follow-up to the 2023 holiday favorite Never Alone for Christmas, this new installment introduces a refreshed cast and a Memphis-inspired storyline filled with soul, humor, and heartfelt holiday moments. The film stars Melissa L. Williams, Juhahn Jones, K. Michelle, Chris Sakyi, and Tom Arnold. It follows two Memphis women with big hearts, a dating coach, and a once-celebrated Beale Street blues singer who find themselves alone for the holidays and choose to reset their love lives together. The movie features two original holiday songs performed by BBR Records artist K. Michelle, titled "Christmas Blues" and "Never Gonna Be Alone for Christmas" (Remix).Never Alone for Christmas: Memphis is directed by Kenny Young, with a story by Young, Phil James, and Ned Nalle. The film is produced by Ned Nalle, Gregory Grits Carter, Phil James, and Nicholas Lyon, with an original score composed by Christopher Cano and Chris Ridenhour. As part of the premiere experience, guests will enjoy music, holiday-themed photo opportunities, a festive photo booth, complimentary popcorn, and a full screening of the film. The evening will conclude with an on-site after-party hosted by Juhahn Jones. Christmas-themed attire is encouraged, and special surprises will be offered throughout the night to enhance the holiday atmosphere. The premiere will give attendees an early look at the film and offer media and influencers an opportunity to capture exclusive content ahead of its televised debut on BET+.Premiere DetailsThursday, December 11, 2025Red Carpet and Check-In: 6:00 PMLocation: 251 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012RSVP is required. Early arrival is strongly recommended to secure seating.RSVP: https://forms.gle/xCUhZTjjdnJmZUsHA Red Carpet Requests and Media Inquiries: hello@aishanikole.comAbout AN CommunicationsAN Communications is a Los Angeles based firm specializing in public relations, marketing, andbranding. The agency collaborates with businesses to craft compelling stories, elevate brandvisibility, and build strong audience connections. Through strategic communication and tailoredsolutions, AN Communications helps brands grow and thrive in today’s competitive market

