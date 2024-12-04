Ambition Made Me Do It Presents the 3rd Annual Bosses in Wonderland Brunch

Ambition Made Me Do It” is the mindset that transforms ‘what if’ into ‘I did.” — Angelique Smith

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambition is the bridge between dreams and reality, and this January, we’re building it together.”Tickets are now available for the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Bosses in Wonderland Brunch, hosted by Ambition Made Me Do It on Saturday, January 25th, 2024. This transformative event, founded and hosted by Angelique Smith, a serial entrepreneur and the visionary behind the Ambition Made Me Do It brand, is designed to inspire a community of faith-driven and ambitious individuals to overcome obstacles, connect with like-minded professionals, and pursue their dreams.This year’s brunch will spotlight a dynamic panel discussion featuring inspiring entrepreneurs and leaders, including Des Washington, Yvett Mora, Taylor Winter, Donetta Barber, and Audrey Rose. These experts will share their unique journeys, challenges, and triumphs, offering attendees valuable insights and actionable advice to fuel their own ambitions.Pitch Your Niche CompetitionOne of the event’s highlights, the Pitch Your Niche Competition, invites participants to present their unique business ideas or ventures for a chance to win a $500 prize. Contestants will pitch their niche to the panel of expert judges, showcasing creativity, innovation, and their plan for success.Participants must register in advance to secure a spot in the competition, as spaces are limited. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur or a seasoned professional with a fresh idea, this is your opportunity to shine and gain valuable feedback.In addition to the panel and competition, attendees can look forward to vibrant networking opportunities, vendor booths showcasing small businesses, and a meaningful fundraising initiative supporting Bras For A Cause Fresno.Stephanie Gonzales, a fashion model and social media influencer, shared her experience from last year’s event:“It was my first time attending the Bosses in Wonderland Brunch, and it was an experience I’ll never forget. I met ambitious entrepreneurs from my city, and after hearing them speak on certain struggles and obstacles they’ve overcome, I left feeling empowered and motivated.”Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a professional seeking growth, or someone with an innovative idea to share, the Bosses in Wonderland Brunch provides the perfect space to connect, learn, and grow alongside a supportive community.Tickets are now available on Eventbrite.Sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to support this impactful event while promoting their brand to a community of driven individuals.Ambition Made Me Do It LLC is committed to creating spaces where ambitious individuals can thrive. Join us on January 25th to break bread, network, and embark on a journey of faith, ambition, and endless possibilities.For media inquiries, sponsorship details, or additional information, please contact:

