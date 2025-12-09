Erik Menezes Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erik Menezes, combat veteran, forward observer, and founder of AIJoeClaims.com, is set to appear on Inside Success TV, where he shares how his 14-year battle with the VA disability system, PTSD, anxiety, and a near-fatal shooting led him to build an AI-powered platform that helps veterans finally secure the benefits they’ve earned.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Menezes reveals how he went from Afghanistan combat to a career collapse and nervous breakdown, to building AIJoeClaims.com from his garage—slashing claim costs using AI to cut costs from $1,250+ to $475 so veterans can finally afford the help they need. He explains how “Joe eats first” shapes his mission, how AI fixes errors without replacing human support, and why financial stability must come before true healing.“AI eliminates the error, not the human—veterans deserve a real person who understands their struggle, not just a system pushing paperwork,” said Menezes.Erik’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/erik-menezes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.