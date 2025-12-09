Newport County YMCA Partners with Freedom Energy and Kearsarge to Embrace Community Solar Initiatives

Collaboration delivers clean energy, cost savings, and community impact in Rhode Island

By joining this community solar initiative, the Newport County YMCA will cut its energy expenses and contribute to the enhancement and resilience of Rhode Island's energy grid.” — Mike Miller, CEO of Newport County YMCA

MIDDLETOWN, RI AND AUBURN, NH, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Energy, in partnership with Kearsarge Energy and the Newport County YMCA , announced a strategic initiative for the YMCA to utilize community solar for its facilities. This development represents a notable advancement towards a cleaner and more sustainable future for Rhode Island. Through this collaboration, the YMCA is able to support clean, reliable, and locally generated renewable energy, while also realizing significant energy cost savings over the next twenty years.Mike Miller, CEO of Newport County YMCA, highlighted the organization’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection and community health: “By joining this community solar initiative, the Newport County YMCA will cut its energy expenses and contribute to the enhancement and resilience of Rhode Island's energy grid.” This aligns with state goals for clean energy and sets the YMCA apart as a leader in local sustainability.“We are excited to partner with the Newport County YMCA in our commitment to expand access to clean, reliable, and local renewable energy. This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to building a more sustainable future by helping Rhode Island achieve its clean energy goals,” said Andrew Bernstein, CEO of Kearsarge.Freedom Energy also emphasized the significance of working together. “We are excited to collaborate with the Newport County YMCA and Kearsarge to make this community solar initiative a reality. This program not only enables the Newport County YMCA to achieve significant savings over the next 20 years on their RI Energy bills, but it also supports their sustainability goals by contributing to the enhancement of the Rhode Island energy grid. The YMCA's involvement has been crucial to the future success of this solar project,” remarked Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy.The Newport County YMCA’s involvement demonstrates the power of collaboration between community organizations and renewable energy leaders. By joining forces with Freedom Energy and Kearsarge, the YMCA is taking meaningful action to reduce its carbon footprint, support local infrastructure, and inspire other organizations to pursue impactful sustainability initiatives.About Community SolarCommunity solar is a collaborative energy model that allows multiple individuals, organizations, or businesses to benefit from a shared solar power facility, regardless of whether they have the ability to install solar panels on their own property. Participants subscribe to or purchase a share of the electricity generated by solar installation, which is then credited to their energy bills, resulting in cost savings and access to clean, renewable power. This approach not only democratizes solar energy by making it accessible to more people but also strengthens local energy resilience and supports broader sustainability goals within the community.About Freedom Energy Logistics Founded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.