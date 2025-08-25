The Town of Salem, NH Advances Implementation of its First CCA Program to Benefit Residents and Small Businesses

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations.

The community is expected to save nearly $825,000 over the first three months.

Launching our CCA program marks a major milestone for Salem. This initiative empowers us to deliver real cost savings for our residents and small businesses.” — Joe Devine, Town Manager, Town of Salem

SALEM, NH, NH, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Salem, NH Freedom Energy Logistics (Freedom Energy), and Colonial Power Group (CPG) are pleased to announce that Salem has entered into an agreement with First Point Power to procure its first Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) contract. Beginning this November, Salem residents currently on default service will have the option to benefit from the Town’s CCA rate of $0.11138 per kilowatt hour (kWh).Liberty has announced that its new default service rate for the winter will be $0.124 per kWh, effective in August. With a rate of $0.11138 per kWh, the Salem Community Choice Aggregation program will provide an initial savings of $0.011 per kWh, resulting in an estimated community savings of nearly $825,000 over the first three months."Launching our Community Choice Aggregation program marks a major milestone for Salem,” said Joe Devine, Town Manager, Town of Salem. “This initiative empowers us to deliver real cost savings for our residents and small businesses—at a time when energy prices continue to fluctuate statewide. With one of the most competitive rates in New Hampshire, we're proud to lead on affordability, transparency, and local energy choice. This program is part of a broader effort to make Salem not only a great place to live and do business, but a resilient and forward-thinking community.”Salem is one of nine communities in New Hampshire managed by Freedom Energy and CPG, and the second to launch its CCA. “We’ve had a tremendous experience working with the Town to develop this electric aggregation program over the last year and it's exciting to be delivering value for Salem,” said Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy. “This aggregation program will boast one of lowest aggregation rates in the state and save rate payers a little over 10% versus the current posted Liberty rate.”Salem residents will receive notices in the mail starting in mid-September and have 30 days to opt out of the new CCA program; otherwise, they will be switched from Liberty to the new program. Any resident that does not opt out can still switch at any time without fees or penalties. Those already using a third-party electricity supplier will not be impacted. Salem aggregation customers will continue to be customers of Liberty for the delivery of their electricity, and any issue with metering, billing or a power outage should still be directed to Liberty utilities. Aggregation customers will continue to be billed by Liberty.In preparation for the Salem Community Choice Aggregation roll-out, Freedom Energy, CPG, and the Town will collaboratively organize and hold a Town Informational Session on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm at the High School Media Center. Additionally, informational materials will be available on the town’s website, the forthcoming Salem CCA website, and in Salem’s town hall and other public buildings. For ongoing updates, check back to the Town website at https://salemnh.gov/ccap About Community Choice AggregationCCA offers significant benefits to residents and small businesses by pooling the purchasing power of the community to secure competitive electricity rates and greater choice in energy supply. Through CCA, municipalities can help stabilize costs, promote price transparency, and foster local economic development. Additionally, CCAs often provide access to greener energy options, supporting sustainability initiatives and empowering communities to advance their renewable energy goals. By enabling local control over energy procurement, CCA programs can create long-term value and resilience for participants while enhancing the community’s capacity to respond to changing market conditions.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom’s team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a satellite office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. Freedom Energy has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America in 2017, 2018, 2024, and 2025; recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Family Businesses in NH by Business New Hampshire Magazine, Stay Work Play’s Coolest Company for Young Professionals; and has received multiple Business Excellence Awards. For more information, visit www.felpower.com

